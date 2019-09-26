hslivesoccer.jpg

DiElmo nets 3, Pinelands beats No. 11 Barnegat

Bridgeton High School's boys soccer beat Atlantic City High School 2-1 in overtime Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

Following a 0-0 first half, Bridgeton (4-4) scored in the second half and overtime to win it.

Flavio Lozano-Reyes scored for host Atlantic City (1-8). Ricardo Mendoza had six saves for A.C. No other information was available.

Hammonton 1,

GCIT 1

Thomas Dawson scored in the second half for host Hammonton (3-4-1), and Danile Olaya assisted.

For GCIT (3-6-1), Salvatore Donnian scored, and Daniel Olaya made four saves.

From Wednesday

Wildwood Catholic 7,

Buena Reg. 1

Sean Dougherty and Ben Church scored two goals each for Wildwood Catholic.

Jimmy Kane, Matt Vogdes and Matt Moretti scored the remaining three. Church had two assists. Vogdes, Dougherty, Jimmy Kane and David Aragon had an assist each.

Vineland 3,

Bridgeton 0

Jude Hill led Vineland (3-6) with two goals. Javonne Santiago had one. Oscar Ruiz made four saves.

Bridgeton fell to 3-5.

