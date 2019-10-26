Braden Brojakowski scored two goals to help Lower Cape May Regional High School boys soccer beat Cape May Tech 5-3 Saturday in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game.
Brojakowski also had an assist.
Nick Kraus, Destin Gomes and Taj Turner scored once each for the Caper Tigers (8-11). Anderson Ryan made 10 saves.
Lucas Gehring, Danny Martin and Matt Panzini had a goal each for Cape May Tech (6-12). Lucas Gehring made 11 saves.
From Friday
Ocean City 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Fisher Hudak scored two goals and added an assist for Ocean City.
Kyle Harper and Ori Levy-Smith had one each. Todd Reiment had an assist. Harper made two saves.
Mark Ryan had nine saves for Lower Cape May Regional.
Pilgrim Academy 1,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Geon Smallwood scored in double overtime to give Pilgrim Academy (16-3) the victory.
Eric Jelinsky made five saves for the shutout.
Wildwood Catholic fell to 14-11.
