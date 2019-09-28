Jaiden Brown scored three touchdowns Friday to lead Southern Regional High School Football to a 42-32 win over Brick Memorial in a Shore Conference Constitution Division game.
Southern (3-1) quarterback Cole Robinson was 10 for 17 for 176 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Brown rushed for 133 yards.
Xavier Hendricks had 80 yards receiving and a touchdown. Will DeVane had 49 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Brick fell to 1-3.
Southern Reg. 7 7 7 21—42
Brick Twp. 0 14 18 0—32
FIRST QUARTER
S—Brown 3 run (Gallacher kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
B—1 run (kick no good)
B—4 run (two-point conversion)
S—DeVane 21 pass from Robinson (Gallacher kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
S—Hendricks 49 pass from Robinson (Gallacher kick)
B—41 run (failed two-point conversion)
B—65 run (kick no good)
B—(missing TD with no extra point)
FOURTH QUARTER
S—Brown 21 run (failed two-point conversion)
S—DeVane 24 pass from Robinson (two-point conversion)
S—Brown 2 run (Gallacher kick)
Keyport 14,
Pinelands Reg. 13
Keyport (1-3) won at home. Pinelands Regional fell to 0-3.
Middle Twp. 28,
Gloucester Catholic 0
Middle Township (3-1) won on the road. Gloucester Catholic fell to 0-3.
From Friday
Buena Reg. 48,
Lower Cape May Reg. 7
Buena Regional (3-1) won at home. Lower Cape May Regional fell to 1-3.
Pleasantville 42,
Gloucester 6
Pleasantville (3-1) won at home. Gloucester fell to 1-3.
