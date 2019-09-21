Jaiden Brown rushed for two touchdowns Friday in Southern Regional High School football's 28-14 win over Howell High School in a Shore Conference Constitution Division game.
Brown rushed for 205 yards on the night. Cole Robinson was 3 for 8 passing with 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Nate Committee had 64 receiving yards and a touchdown. Southern Regional is now 2-1. Howell fell to 0-4.
From Friday
Shawnee 31,
Hammonton 8
Kyle Vandever scored for Hammonton (1-2) on a 50-yard pass from Ryan Barts in the third quarter.
Vandever then caught a pass from Barts for the 2-point conversion.
Shawnee is 3-0.
Away;21 0 0 7—28
Home;7 0 7 0—14
FIRST QUARTER
S — Brown 59 run(Gallacher kick)
S — Committee 64 pass Robinson (Gallacher kick)
H — 2 run (kick good)
S — Cornelius 4 pass Robinson (Gallacher kick)
SECOND QUARTER
THIRD QUARTER
H — 18 pass (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Brown 5 run (Gallacher kick)
Records—Southern 2-1, Howell 0-4.
Away;0 0 8 0—8
Home;3 14 7 7—31
FIRST QUARTER
S — 34 field goal
SECOND QUARTER
S — 7 run (kick good)
S — 5 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
S — 3 run (kick good)
H — Vandever 50 pass Barts (2-pt conversion Vandever from Barts)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — 6 run (kick good)
Records—Shawnee 3-0, Hammonton 1-2.
