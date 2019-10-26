hslivefootball.jpg

The Lacey Township High School football team beat Point Pleasant Boro 17-7 in a Shore Conference interdivision game Friday.

For the Lions (6-2), Noah Brunatti was 7-of-11 passing for 62 yards and a touchdown. Mike Kudlacik caught the TD pass. Chase Granit had 13 carries for 66 yards and a TD. Jack Borel added a field goal.

Point Pleasant Boro fell to 2-5.

Lacey Twp 7 10 0 0—17

Point Pleasant Boro 0 0 0 7—7

Records— Lacey 6-2, Point Pleasant Boro 2-5.

Asbury Park 15,

Barnegat 9

For Asbury Park, Jai’Sun Brown threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Najier Massey and a 77-yard scoring pass to Makai Jones.

Barnegat scored on a 5-yard run and a 20-yard field goal. No other information was available.

Barnegat 0 0 6 3—9

Asbury Park 0 15 0 0—15

SECOND QUARTER

A— Massey 2 pass from Brown (Jones pass)

A— Jones 77 pass from Brown (Swearine kick)

THIRD QUARTER

B— 5 run (conversion fail)

FOURTH QUARTER

B— 20 field goal

Records— Asbury Park 5-2, Barnegat 3-4.

Saturday scores

Bergenfield 41, Dwight-Morrow 14

Cedar Creek 47, Delsea 12

Cliffside Park 54, Dover 12

Delbarton 38, Morristown 0

Gateway 6, Haddon Heights 0

Hanover Park 27, Madison 21

Hillside 53, Bound Brook 0

Hopewell Valley Central 50, Princeton 6

Irvington 42, Barringer 0

Keansburg 14, Monmouth 0

Lenape 35, Rancocas Valley 14

Lincoln 42, Newark Central 14

Manasquan 10, Pinelands Regional 8

Manville 28, Metuchen 14

Moorestown 51, Paul VI 21

Neptune 21, Colts Neck 17

Newton 26, Kittatinny 0

Ocean City 34, Oakcrest 7

Old Tappan 59, Teaneck 19

Parsippany Hills 35, West Essex 7

Pompton Lakes 36, Garfield 6

Randolph 50, Morris Hills 14

Salem 21, Pennsville Memorial 14

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21, Plainfield 20

Seton Hall Prep 28, St. Joseph-Montvale 27

South River 42, Roselle Park 27

St. Joseph-Hammonton 41, Timber Creek 16

St. Joseph-Metuchen 21, Linden 14

St. Mary’s-Rutherford 32, Becton 26

Sussex Tech 28, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 13

Trenton Central 22, Steinert 12

West Morris 35, Morris Knolls 14

