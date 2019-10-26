The Lacey Township High School football team beat Point Pleasant Boro 17-7 in a Shore Conference interdivision game Friday.
For the Lions (6-2), Noah Brunatti was 7-of-11 passing for 62 yards and a touchdown. Mike Kudlacik caught the TD pass. Chase Granit had 13 carries for 66 yards and a TD. Jack Borel added a field goal.
Point Pleasant Boro fell to 2-5.
Lacey Twp 7 10 0 0—17
Point Pleasant Boro 0 0 0 7—7
Records— Lacey 6-2, Point Pleasant Boro 2-5.
Asbury Park 15,
Barnegat 9
For Asbury Park, Jai’Sun Brown threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Najier Massey and a 77-yard scoring pass to Makai Jones.
Barnegat scored on a 5-yard run and a 20-yard field goal. No other information was available.
Barnegat 0 0 6 3—9
Asbury Park 0 15 0 0—15
SECOND QUARTER
A— Massey 2 pass from Brown (Jones pass)
A— Jones 77 pass from Brown (Swearine kick)
THIRD QUARTER
B— 5 run (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
B— 20 field goal
Records— Asbury Park 5-2, Barnegat 3-4.
Saturday scores
Bergenfield 41, Dwight-Morrow 14
Cedar Creek 47, Delsea 12
Cliffside Park 54, Dover 12
Delbarton 38, Morristown 0
Gateway 6, Haddon Heights 0
Hanover Park 27, Madison 21
Hillside 53, Bound Brook 0
Hopewell Valley Central 50, Princeton 6
Irvington 42, Barringer 0
Keansburg 14, Monmouth 0
Lenape 35, Rancocas Valley 14
Lincoln 42, Newark Central 14
Manasquan 10, Pinelands Regional 8
Manville 28, Metuchen 14
Moorestown 51, Paul VI 21
Neptune 21, Colts Neck 17
Newton 26, Kittatinny 0
Ocean City 34, Oakcrest 7
Old Tappan 59, Teaneck 19
Parsippany Hills 35, West Essex 7
Pompton Lakes 36, Garfield 6
Randolph 50, Morris Hills 14
Salem 21, Pennsville Memorial 14
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 21, Plainfield 20
Seton Hall Prep 28, St. Joseph-Montvale 27
South River 42, Roselle Park 27
St. Joseph-Hammonton 41, Timber Creek 16
St. Joseph-Metuchen 21, Linden 14
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 32, Becton 26
Sussex Tech 28, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 13
Trenton Central 22, Steinert 12
West Morris 35, Morris Knolls 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
