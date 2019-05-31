FINAL: @brhschiefs @BRHSsoftball17 9, South Hunterdon 0. #HSLive pic.twitter.com/77o7virmmh— Patrick Mulranen (@ACPressMulranen) May 31, 2019
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Pam Pickett has coached the Buena Regional High School softball team since 1988.
Pickett fashioned a great resume over the years, including 600-plus career victories and seven South Jersey sectional titles.
But Friday was a career first for the 32-year head coach.
Buena scored six runs in the third inning en route to a 9-0 victory over South Hunterdon Regional in the state Group I semifinals at Rowan College at Gloucester County.
The Chiefs advanced to the first state final in program history. They will play Cedar Grove for the championship at noon Sunday at Kean University.
Buena, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improved to 24-4.
“It’s very nice,” Pickett said. “I’m excited for these girls. They’ve worked hard all season. They stayed focused all season. They had a goal, and they now met their goal to get there.
“Now, we’ve got to keep playing ball.”
The Chiefs scored all six of their third-inning runs with two outs, including Bridgette Gilliano's three-run triple from.
The junior also scored after Kacey Jones singled.
“We came out really strong in the end of the season,” said Gilliano, 17, of Buena Vista Township. “We were working really hard, so we had a lot of confidence coming into this round.”
Gilliano went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, two singles, two runs scored and a walk.
Gab D’Ottavio tripled in Olivia Dortu in the first inning to start the scoring.
“We were just ready,” Gilliano said. “We were ready to get there. We wanted it. And we are going to keep our momentum going”
Kendal Bryant started the two-out rally in the third with a walk. Kate Egan later singled and scored a run.
Reyna Torres, a junior catcher, had an RBI single and scored. Hailey Carano, Kylie Dwyer and Emily Thurston each scored a run.
Buena has won 11 straight games, eight by shutout. The Chiefs have outscored their opponents 54-0 in four playoff games.
Torres also singled in the seventh inning.
“Well, our momentum, it just kept going from the games we won before,” said Torres, 17, of Buena Vista Township. “We just thought, ‘We needed to keep going.’ We just decided we needed to get where we needed to get.”
Torres made a great defensive play in the fourth inning.
Hunterdon’s Emma Bacon singled. As Nicole Costantini rounded third base, Carano played the ball in shallow center field and threw to first baseman D’Ottavio.
D’Ottavio then threw it Torres for the timely tag at the plate to keep the Chiefs' shutout streak going.
“The throw from first base was a little wild,” Torres said. “But I had to get it. I had to get that out. It was all about outs at that moment.
“It felt really good.”
Nat Ampole pitched a complete-game shutout. The junior struck out four, walked three and gave six hits.
Cedar Grove beat Whippany Park, 6-0, in the other semifinal. This will be the Panthers' third appearance in the state final since 2015. Cedar Grove captured the title in 2015 and 2017.
“It’s going to be tough,” Pickett said. “But they are going to do what they have to do to try to play ball.”
“I’m proud of the way the girls have been. I’m proud of how focused they’ve been. It’s a long season for them, and we’ll try to stay focused for a few more days.”
Buena Regional:206 000 1— 9
South Hunterdon:000 000 — 0
3B—D’Ottavio, Gilliano BR
WP: Ampole (4k); LP: Kilmer (3k)
Records— Buena 24-4; S. Hunterdon 17-7
