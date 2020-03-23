Check out the softball team as they patiently wait for their season🥺🔥 Stay strong ladies... we’re rooting for you!! 💙💛 #rolltribe #bethereason #staystrong #tiktik pic.twitter.com/EP3BPv124V— Buena Faithfuls (@BFaithfuls) March 23, 2020
With the high school spring sports scene on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local athletes are finding ways to stay connected and make something positive in a very difficult situation.
Bridgette Gilliano and the Buena Regional softball team did just that Sunday night.
Gilliano posted a video on her TikTok account that showed players and coaches passing around a softball. Each clip featured a different person in a different location catching and tossing the ball, all in unique and creative ways, to another teammate or coach.
It practiced safe social distancing.
And it also gained some popularity.
The video, which was shared on one of Buena’s Twitter fan pages (@BFaithfuls), had reached more than 3,600 views by Monday afternoon. It was set to the song “Good Old Days” by Macklemore (featuring Kesha).
“It was great,” Gilliano, a 17-year-old senior from Buena Vista Township, said Monday. “It’s really amazing how we all can come together and have so much fun. It really was great.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association postponed the spring season after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all New Jersey schools closed for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic.
The NJSIAA, which governs most high school sports in the state, has said it hopes to hold some sort of spring season, but that may not be possible as the new coronavirus continues to affect more people.
Last season, the Chiefs captured the South Jersey Group I championship and advanced to their first state final in program history.
“When the kids were first told, they were disappointed,” longtime Buena coach Pam Pickett said.
Gilliano and her teammates recently saw college teams post similar videos on Twitter.
Gilliano, who said her and the Chiefs were “bored out of their mind,” wanted to do something as a team.
The Chiefs all filmed separate clips Sunday and sent them to Gilliano, who spent about four hours putting the video together.
“It’s pretty cool to see how we can still be positive with everything going on,” said Gilliano, who was The Press Softball Player of The Year in 2019. “We are a positive team. We never back down.”
“It’s fun,” Pickett said with a laugh when talking about the video’s popularity. “It’s really fun. I want them to get their schoolwork done, too. But it was really neat for the kids to put that together.
“It gives them a reason to stay in touch. They are so used to being together.”
With a team that returns players such as seniors and 2019 first-team Press All-Stars Gabby D’Ottavio and Natalie Ampole, a return to the state final would appear to be in reach if the season is played.
“We are still holding out hope,” Pickett said. “We hope that isn’t unrealistic. The safety of all of us is the primary focus. If everything slows down, maybe we can have a shortened season, if that’s possible.”
Gilliano woke up Monday morning to numerous unread notifications on her phone about how popular the video was on Twitter, including messages from friends and teammates.
Gilliano is committed to play softball next season at NCAA Division I Mount St. Mary's University.
“It’s not just a TikTok (video), it’s a memory,” Gilliano said. “That’s the good thing about our team. We make a lot of good memories, even in this serious situation.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.