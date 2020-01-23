Mark Cimino won a technical fall at 138 pounds to help Buena Regional High School wrestling defeat Cedar Creek 64-9 Thurday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference match.
Cimino beat Oscar Perez 15-0 in 5 minutes, 59 seconds. Andrew Johnson won a major decision (12-4) over Alex Murdock at 126 pounds. Luke Maxwell pinned Nur Ibn Al-Islam in 3:21.
Cedar Creeks River Aponte pinned Dominic Battistini in 53 seconds.
Buena Reg. 64,
Cedar Creek 9
106—Ralph Carugno B p. John Hagaman (2:27); 113—River Aponte C p. Dominic Battistini (:53); 120—Nate Johnson B p. Thomas Prychka (1:13); 126—Andrew Johnson B m.d. Alex Murdock 12-4; 132—Austin Richert B d. Aiden Sandfort 7-0; 138—Mark Cimino B t.f. Oscar Perez 15-0 (5:59); 145—Nimil Shah C d. Anthony Delgado 10-4; 152—Cael Aretz B by forfeit; 160—Danny DiGiovacchino B p. Miguel Perez (:59); 170—Nick Wiker B m.d. Antonio Guercioni 11-1; 182—Sammy Drogo B p. Angel Martinez (1:35); 195—Luke Maxwell B p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam (3:21); 220—Tony Thompson B by forfeit; 285—Ben Davis B by forfeit.
Records—NA.
*Match began at 120
Donovan Catholic 50,
Barnegat 21
106— Dante Powell B by forfeit; 113— Joseph Benesch D d. Jorge Ramos 8-3; 120— Nicholas DiGiantomasso D. p. Michael Sendecki (5:09); 126— Gaige Rebmann D p. Christian Baccigalupi (2:48); 132— Jacob Maroukis D tf. Alizer Ruiz 17-2 (2:41); 138— Michael DiPianta B d. Cael Rankin 5-4; 145— Steve Morro D d. Kevin Fazio 7-4; 152— Christopher Gallegos D by forfeit; 160— James Circle B p. Dominic Tangredi (3:39); 170— Mason Bayer B p. Harrison Fodor (4:55); 182— Andrew Gallegos D p. Rashidi Alleyne (1:45); 195— Levi Wilkins D p. Luis Salto Villanueva (0:50); 220— Luke Barlet D p. Ryan Buckley (0:43); 285— Dom Brogna D d. Griffin Jackstadt (UTB 2-1).
The match began at 152.
From Wednesday
Barnegat 42,
Manchester Twp. 34
106—Dante Powell B m.d. Andrew Perez 15-5; 113—Jorge Ramos B by forfeit; 120—Thomas Bodei M p. Miguel Sendecki (2:35); 126—Christian Baccigalupi B p. Aidan James (1:45); 132—Alizer Ruiz B p. Ryan Tabussi (:58); 138—Joseph DiFrancesco B p. Calvin Spicer (3:35); 145—Michael DiPianta B t.f. Lawrene Andrews 18-3 (2:54); 152—Tyler Huston M p. Kevin Fazio (2:12); 160—James Circle B d. Conner Ferino 7-1; 170—Kingborn Morris M p. Matthew Giarratano (1:09); 182—Matthew Bryant M m.d. Mason Bayer 14-4; 195—Christopher Meyers M p. Luis Salto Villanueva (2:17); 220—Justice Wilson M p. Rashidi Alleyne (2:45); 285—Griffin Jackstadt B p. Christopher Pasos (1:35).
Records—NA.
*Match began at 220
