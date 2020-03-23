052919_spt_buenasoftball 2.jpg

The Buena Regional High School softball team celebrates their South Jersey Group 1 sectional championship following their 8-0 victory over Pennsville on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

Buena Softball, the defending South Jersey Group I champions, are hopefully that the spring season will happen. The start of the season is on hold amid COVID-19 concerns. 

Over the weekend the team posted a TikTok video showing them passing a softball around as they practice social distancing. The video has more than a 1,000 views on twitter.  

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

