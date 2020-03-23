Check out the softball team as they patiently wait for their season🥺🔥 Stay strong ladies... we’re rooting for you!! 💙💛 #rolltribe #bethereason #staystrong #tiktik pic.twitter.com/EP3BPv124V— Buena Faithfuls (@BFaithfuls) March 23, 2020
Buena Softball, the defending South Jersey Group I champions, are hopefully that the spring season will happen. The start of the season is on hold amid COVID-19 concerns.
Over the weekend the team posted a TikTok video showing them passing a softball around as they practice social distancing. The video has more than a 1,000 views on twitter.
