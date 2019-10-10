The stage has been set for the second annual Cape-Atlantic League boys and girls soccer tournaments.
Semifinals of the four-team tournaments will be played Saturday at the home fields of the higher seeds.
In the girls bracket, top-seeded Ocean City will host fourth-seeded Egg Harbor Township at 11 a.m. Millville, the second seed, will host Our Lady of Mercy Academy at 10 a.m.
St. Augustine Prep sits atop the boys bracket and will host fourth-seeded Wildwood Catholic at a time yet to be announced. Third-seeded EHT will travel to second-seeded Oakcrest for their semifinal matchup at 1 p.m.
Finals for both brackets will be held at Egg Harbor Township High School on Monday with the girls beginning at 4 p.m. and the boys at 6.
