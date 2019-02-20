Expected nasty weather postponed the Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball tournament semifinals scheduled for Wednesday night.
The games have been moved to Thursday.
Sixth-seeded Ocean City will play second-seeded St. Augustine Prep at 5 p.m. Fourth-seeded Pleasantville faces top-seeded Wildwood Catholic at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.
The final is still slated to be played 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University.
