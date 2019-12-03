Cedar Creek swim

Cape May Tech Lindsay Robbins places first in 200 free against Cedar Creek during swim meets at Hess School, Mays Landing Tuesday Dec 3, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

MAYS LANDING — Expectations are high for the Cape May Tech girls swimming team after the Hawks went 6-3 last winter and won two South Jersey Public C playoff meets.

Cape May Tech looked impressive in its season debut, beating host Cedar Creek 109-58 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference meet.

Tech’s Lindsay Robbins won the 200-meter freestyle and the 100 backstroke, plus two relay victories. Cameron Muir doubled in the sprints and also had two relay wins.

“Today went amazing. We actually started off way stronger than we did (last year),” Cape May Tech girls swimming coach Dawn Dudley said. “We are actually close to our best times from last year. We didn’t have (personal) best times, but we’re not far off. We’re going to take it meet by meet (in the conference).”

Robbins won the 200 freestyle by more than 10 seconds, and also dominated the 100 backstroke.

Kaitlyn Crouthamel (100 butterfly), Ruby Redmond (400 freestyle) and Emie Fredericks (100 breaststroke) each added an individual win.

“We’re really excited to start the new season,” said Robbins, a 17-year-old junior and Cape May Court House resident. “We have a really strong team.”

Cedar Creek’s Marlee Canale won the 200 individual medley.

Cape May Tech 109,

Cedar Creek 58

200 Medley Relay—CMT (Lindsay Robbins, Emie Fredericks, Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Cameron Muir) 2:20.21; 200 Freestyle— Robbins CMT 2:27.06; 200 IM—Marlee Canale CC 2:32.12; 50 Freestyle—Muir CMT 30.94; 100 Butterfly—Crouthamel CMT 1:08.68; 100 Freestyle—Muir CMT 1:11.16; 400 Freestyle—Ruby Redmond CMT 5:35.03; 200 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Jacque Jamison, Jayne Seitz, Redmond, Alyssa Hicks) 2:18.80; 100 Backstroke—Robbins CMT 1:15.51; 100 Breaststroke—Fredericks CMT 1:34.35; 400 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Crouthamel, Muir, Redmond, Robbins) 4:37.90.

Records-Cape May Tech 1-0; Cedar Creek 0-1.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Tags

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments