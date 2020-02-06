Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Cape May Tech Kaitly Crouthamel places first in 100 Fly against Oakcrest in the South Jersey Public C quarterfinals at Cape May Special Services School pool Thursday Feb 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cape May Tech Emie Fredericks places first in 100 Free against Oakcrest in the South Jersey Public C quarterfinals at Cape May Special Services School pool Thursday Feb 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May Tech girls swimming team put together four big races when they were needed most Thursday.
The Hawks were tied with Oakcrest after four races, but won four straight races that put Tech up by 24 points.
Oakcrest stayed competitive, but Cape May Tech ended up winning 98-72 in their South Jersey Group C quarterfinal meet. Group C is made up of the smallest schools in the state.
Hawks freshman Kaitlyn Crouthamel won the 100-yard butterfly to put her team up for good at 42-36. Emie Frederick followed with a win in the 100 freestyle, and Ruby Redmond won the 500 freestyle. The Tech 200 freestyle relay took both first and third, and the winning team set a school record in 1 minute, 50.60 seconds.
Fourth-seeded Tech (6-2) will meet top-seeded Haddonfield in a Group C semifinal meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. Haddonfield, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, is 7-2.
"Our girls just turned it up," Cape May Tech coach Dawn Dudley said. "They went out there from the break, and all the girls swam best times by 2-3 seconds. They put the fire on.
"It's been an awesome season. I told the girls before we even started that I didn't care about the outcome, because they had such an incredible season with their practices and dedication and their time drops throughout the season. So today was just the icing on the cake."
Redmond took the lead early and won the 500 in 6:12.5.
"Our team just cares so much," said Redmond, a 17-year senior from North Wildwood. "This is such a close-knit group, and this means so much.
"The 500 is my favorite. The 200 IM is a close second. In the 500, I always try to beat the one next to me, but I always try to set a paced time. We have a really good end-of-the-meet (second half). We have some great fly swimmers and also relays, and we're great at strokes. We have a great team with a lot of depth."
The Hawks' winning 200 freestyle relay consisted of Crouthamel, Lindsay Robbins, Frederick and Cameron Muir. The quartet returned at the end to win the 400 freestyle relay.
"We had a lot of fun, and probably almost everyone swam their best time time," said Muir, a 17-year-old senior from the Tuckahoe section of Upper Township. "I think because we wanted it so much that we ended up pulling through and winning the meet, which is really cool and very exciting."
Oakcrest took a 10-4 lead in the first race — the 200 medley relay — as Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Sadie Crispell, Hannah Tran and Jade McCoy won in 2:04.66. But Robbins won by three body-lengths in the 200 freestyle, and the Hawks won it 11-5 to tie the score at 15-15. Crouthamel won the 200 IM, but McCoy was first in the 50 freestyle, and it was tied 31-31 at the break.
The Falcons scored two firsts near the end, as Stollenwerk won the 100 backstroke, and Crispell took the 100 breaststroke.
"I couldn't be prouder about today," Oakcrest coach Mike Demarest said. "The girls swam hard with great times and had a lot of fun."
Cape May Tech vs Oakcrest South Jersey Public C quarterfinals swim meet
