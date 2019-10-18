Emma Capriglione led Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball in a 2-0 win against Raritan in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament.
Pinelands (17-8) beat Raritan (14-5) 25-21, 25-16.
Capriglione had 13 service points, nine digs, eight kills, eight aces, an assist and a block.
Allison Grotts had 14 assists and four digs. Adrianna Dancisin had six digs, six service points, three aces and a kill.
Other matches
Mainland Reg. 2,
Highland Reg. 0
Mainland Regional (9-9) beat Highland Regional 25-17, 25-8.
Emma Zurawski led Mainland with 17 service points, 11 aces and three kills. Cadence Fitzgerald had six service points, six assists and three aces.
Olivia Leap had four kills.
Pennsauken Twp. 2,
St. Joseph 0
Pennsauken Township (12-13) beat St. Joseph (0-10) 25-7, 25-12.
Ramsha Chowhardy led Pennsauken with 10 assists, four aces, two kills and a dig. Yasmien Farhat had five aces, three digs and a kill.
From Thursday
Washington Twp. 2,
Mainland Reg. 0
Washington Township beat Mainland Regional (8-9) 25-7, 25-16.
Nikki Faragher led Mainland with two kills and four digs.
Cadence Fitzgerald and Savannah Goff had two assists each.
Southern Reg. 2,
Donovan Catholic 0
Southern Regional (25-3) beat Donovan Catholic (22-3) 25-22, 25-15.
Stephanie Soares led Southern with 20 assists, nine service points, eight digs and an ace.
Rachael Pharo had 15 digs, six service points and four kills. Gianna Schiattarella had 11 kills, five digs, two service points, an ace and a block.
