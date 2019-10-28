Caroline Gallagher scored three goals Monday for Middle Township High School field hockey in a 7-0 win against Pennsville Memorial to help her team advance to the South Jersey Group I finals.
Gallagher also had an assist for the first-seeded Panthers (18-3-1).
Dakota Ludman scored two goals and added an assist. Kate Herlihy and Ava Karimalis had a goal each. B Lemma had an assist. Amber Howatt made three saves for the shutout.
Arwen Fithian made 13 saves for No. 4 seed Pennsville.
The Panthers will play the final against third-seeded Woodstown on Thursday at home.
South Jersey Group IV, semifinals
(1) Eastern 14,
(4) Millville 0
Elise Pettisani led Eastern (19-1) with seven goals.
Millville fell to 16-2-1.
