Casey Etter and Jorja Hibschman each scored twice to lead the Millville High School field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over St. Joseph in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game Monday.
Casey Etter also had an assist for the Thunderbolts (7-1). Alyssa McIsaac, who now has six shutouts this season, made one save.
MeganRae Burke made 15 saves for the Wildcats (3-6-1).
Buena Reg., 5
Woodbury 0
Aaliyah Baez and Natalie Ampole each scored twice for the Chiefs (3-5-2). Tatiana Shukovsky scored once. Ampole, Jillian George, Madison Hand and Maggie Coia each had an assist. Kendal Bryant and Giovanna Staropoli each made one save.
Linda Sayles made six saves for Woodbury (1-8).
Brick Memorial 5
Lacey Twp. 0
Jessica Slobiski scored three goals for Brick. Ellie Marotta and Megan Ingenito each scored once. Amelia Kelly and Megan Ingenito each had an assist.
Haley Billhardt made 10 saves for the Lions (2-8).
Cedar Creek 1
Bridgeton 0
Kaitlyn DeMaio scored the game's lone goal for the Pirates (3-9). Hannah McKensie had the assist. Gabbie Luko made two saves.
Kiara Fuega made 19 saves for the Bulldogs (0-9).
