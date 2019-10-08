Casey Etter scored three goals in the Millville High School field hockey team’s 4-0 win Tuesday over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Millville coach Claudia McCarthy reached 599 career wins. The Thunderbolts (12-1) are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Etter, McCarthy’s granddaughter, scored Millville’s first two goals in the first half, and her second-half goal was her 28th of the season.
Alicia Slimmer made it 3-0 with 13 seconds left in the first half. Tamiya Bryant and Jaylene Williams had assists, and Alyssa McIsaac made two saves for the shutout. Najay’e Albright had 11 saves for Atlantic City (7-6-1).
Millville travels to Absegami on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
Lower Cape May Reg. 4,
St. Joseph 0
Reese Bracken led Lower Cape May Regional with three goals.
Maggie Boyle had one goal. Maddie Schiffbauer had one assist. Makayla Hueber made one save.
MeganRae Burke made 17 saves for St. Joseph.
From Monday
Williamstown 5,
Cumberland Regional 1
Abby Flanagan scored two goals for visiting Williamstown (10-4) and Alexia Poulin added a goal and an assist. Mariah Juiliano recorded the win with nine stops. Laura Bowen scored for Cumberland (5-9-1), and Madeline Ott made 23 saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.