Casey Etter scored twice and had an assist as the Millville High School field hockey won 4-0 over Hammonton in a nonconference game Tuesday.
Jorja Hibschman had two goals for the Thunderbolts (14-1), who are ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11. Stella Sheppard had an assist. Alyssa McIsaac made seven saves for the shutout.
Alexis DeRosa had 15 saves for Hammonton (3-13).
NO. 5 Southern Reg. 2,
Middletown South 0
Southern Regional High School field hockey coach Jenna Lombardo earned her 100th career win as the Rams scored two-second half goals en route to a 2-0 victory over Middletown South in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals.
Emily Raylman and Kate O’Boyle each scored once for the Rams (16-1). Erika Barbera had an assist. Maddy Brown made one save.
Lauren Palmadesso made nine saves for Middletown (13-3-1).
Southern is ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11.
Deptford 2,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Casey Tirado scored twice for Deptford (7-10-1). Mackenzie Doerr and Madison Hussey each provided an assist.
Cumberland fell to 6-11-1. No other information was available.
From Monday
Vineland 2,
Holy Spirit 1
Abby Maines and Tamira Lopez each scored once and had an assist for the Fighting Clan (6-9). Celina Rodriguez made seven saves. Zareiah Jones made two.
Megan Erdman scored for the Spartans (2-10-3).
Our Lady of Mercy 1,
Clayton 0
Anna Eaise scored the winning goal for the Villagers (8-6-1).
Clayton fell to 3-14.
Cedar Creek 1,
St. Joseph 1
Angela Connelly scored for the Pirates (6-11-1). Gabbie Luko made seven saves.
Mikeala Adler scored for the Wildcats (3-10-3) on an assist from Alexandra Scocca. MeganRae Burke made 11 saves.
