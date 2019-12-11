Cassius Garcia swam a leg in two first-place relays and won a race to lead the Vineland High School boys swimming team to a 96-70 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League meet Tuesday.
Garcia won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 25.94 seconds. (Lucas Merighi, Garcia, Will Delgado and RJ Franceschin won the 200 medley relay (2:10.17) and the 200 freestyle medley (1:55.65).
The Braves’ Abam Bailey won the 200 freestyle (2:16.87) and the 100 butterfly (26.56). Absegami fell to 0-1.
Girls basketball
From Tuesday
Atlantic Christian 53,
Pilgrim 32
Shelby Einwechter had 13 points, four blocks, three steals and two rebounds for Atlantic Christian (3-0). Sydney Pearson had nine points, five blocks, four steals and four rebounds. Liv Chapman had nine points, four blocks, four rebounds and two steals. Other scorers were Emily Kelley (9), Cristen Winkel (3), Paige Noble (3), Reyna Lewis (3), Chloe Vogel (2) and Kami Denick (2).
Faith Schmidt scored 10 for Pilgrim (0-1). Elaina Smith had six, and Jordan Tavarez had five. Other scorers were Cheyne Stenman (3), Megan Bechtler (2), Sophia Paris (2), Emily Brittin (2) and Anielis Hernandez (2).
Pilgrim: 5 5 10 12− 32
Atlantic Christian: 17 14 15 7−53
Girls swimming
From Tuesday
Vineland 116,
Absegami 53
At Vineland, meters
200 Medley Relay—V (Alaina Merighi, Jada Williams, Ava Levari, Vanessa Williams) 3:03.99; 200 Freestyle—Levari V 2:30.34; 200 IM— Merighi V 2:47.22; 50 Freestyle— Williams V 32.19; 100 Butterfly— Merighi V 1:22.18; 100 Freestyle—Isabella DeStefano A 1:11.24; 400 Freestyle—Levari V 5:18.67; 200 Freestyle Relay—V (Angie Mainiero, Merighi, Amanda Cao, Hannah Jara) 2:07.27; 100 Backstroke—DeStefano A 1:21.42; 100 Breaststroke—Carli Hullihen V 1:30.32; 400 Freestyle Relay—V (Mainiero, Delaniey Fisher, Cao, Faviana Cohen) 5:08.63.
Records—Vineland 1-1; Absegami 0-1.
Oakcrest 112,
Holy Spirit 112
At Martin Luther King Pool, yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Kaitlyn Stollenwork, Sadie Crispel, Hannah Tran, Jade McCoy); 200 Freestyle—Triffant Tran O N/A; 200 IM— N/A O; 50 Freestyle—Grace Kaplan HS N/A; 100 Butterfly—H. Tran O N/A; 100 Freestyle—T. Tran O N/A; 500 Freestyle—Elle Summers HS N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (T. Tran, CC Capone, Sara Myer, Crisple) N/A; 100 Backstroke—Stollenwork O N/A; 100 Breaststroke— McCoy O N/A; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (McCoy, H. Tran, McCoy, Stollenwork).
Records— N/A
Boys swimming
From Tuesday
Vineland 96,
Absegami 70
At Vineland, meters
200 Medley Relay— V (Lucas Merighi, Cassius Garcia, Will Delgado, RJ Franceschini) 2:10.17; 200 Freestyle— Abam Bailey A 2:16.87; 200 IM— Johnny Sahl A 2:32.80; 50 Freestyle— Joey Sica A 26.56; 100 Butterfly— Bailey A 26.56; 100 Freestyle— Andrew Zheng A 1:04.40; 400 Freestyle— Sahl A 4:46.92; 200 Freestyle Relay—V (Cassius Garcia, Lucas Merighi, RJ Franceschini, Will Delgado) 1:55.65; 100 Backstroke— Trevor Nolan V 1:14.47; 100 Breaststroke— Garcia V 1:25.94; 400 Freestyle Relay— A (Sahl, Christopher Douglass, Ali Mohommad, Sica) 3:55.60.
Records— Absegami 0-1
Oakcrest 96,
Holy Spirit 58
At Martin Luther King Pool, yards
200 Medley Relay—O (Eric Weeks, Jacob Dorsey, Andrew Thompson, David Connelley) N/A; 200 Freestyle—Nathan Ranger O N/A; 200 IM—Andrew Thompson N/A; 50 Freestyle—Sean Burns HS N/A; 100 Butterfly—Andrew Thompson O N/A; 100 Freestyle—Dorsey O N/A; 500 Freestyle—Phil Seeger HS N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Dorsey, Nick Kurtanidze, Scott Morgan, David Connelley) N/A; 100 Backstroke—Eric Weeks O N/A; 100 Breaststroke—Jacob Dorsey O N/A; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Weeks, Nate Ranger, Scott Morgan, Andrew Thompson) N/A.
Records—N/A.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.