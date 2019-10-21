Angelina Cox had a team-leading 13 assists to lead the Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 victory over Middle Township to capture the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title Monday.
The Pirates finished their CAL schedule with a 9-1 division record.
The Pirates (16-5) won 25-6, 25-17. Cox also had eight service points and two aces. Nina Casselberry had 10 service points, seven kills and seven aces. Amanda Purdy had three kills, three service points and two aces. Reagan Griemsman had five service points and an ace.
The Panthers fell to 1-11.
Absegami 2,
Pleasantville 0
The Braves (16-2) won 25-22, 25-17. Kaylin Flukey led with eight kills, seven digs and four aces. Angelina Pollino had seven kills and six digs. Kailyn Fortis had 18 assists.
For Pleasantville (15-5), Rosa Gil-Hernandez had a team-leading 12 assists to go with eight digs and one ace. Yancely Hernandez had 10 digs, eight kills and one block.
Southern Reg. 2,
Lakewood 0
The Rams (26-3) won 25-13, 25-8. Stephanie Soares led with 15 assists and four service points. Regina Ingling led with 12 service points. Gianna Schiattarella had six kills, five service points and three assists. Emma Gildea had six kills and two blocks.
Lakewood fell to 11-10.
Oakcrest 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
The Falcons won 25-19 23-25 25-11. For Oakcrest, Haley Duffy had 19 assists and nine digs. Emma McErlain had 10 digs and eight aces. Cassie booth had eight kills and two aces.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
Mainland Reg. 2,
Mainland Regional (10-9) beat Our Lady of Mercy Academy (6-12) 25-17, 23-25, 25-13.
Savannah Goff led Mainland with 15 service points, eight assists, three aces and three digs.
Bella Canesi had 10 kills and five digs. Cadence Fitzgerald had 14 assists and three kills.
Olivia Stefano led Our Lady of Mercy with nine kills, nine digs, eight service points and three aces.
Ava Barrasso had 23 assists, four service points and a dig. Alice Cawley had seven kills, three digs and two service points.
