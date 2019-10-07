Riley DeMarco and Rachel Dutton each scored to lead the Cedar Creek High School field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a nonconference game Monday.
Gabbie Luko had nine saves for the Pirates (6-9).
Adrianna Dodge scored for the Villagers (6-5-1). Manya Karpiak made nine saves. OLMA, which is a first-year varsity program, plays an independent schedule. The team will join the CAL next fall.
Buena Reg. 2,
St. Joseph 0
Andreilys Lopez and Aaliyah Baez each scored once for the Chiefs (4-7-2). MeganRae Burke made 11 saves for St. Joseph (3-8-2).
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
Mainland Reg. 1
Alexis Gray scored all three goals for the Eagles (8-5). Jette Trumbauer had two assists. Taylor Wright had one assist. Rebecca Macchia made 10 saves.
Casey Murray scored the lone goal for the Mustangs (7-6). Michaela Brady made one save.
No. 7 Millville 7,
Vineland 0
Casey Etter scored four times for the Thunderbolts (11-1), who are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Tamiya Bryant scored twice. Jorja Hibschman scored once. Millville coach Claudia McCarthy earned her 598th career win in this CAL American Division game.
Celina Rodriguez made six saves for the Fighting Clan (3-9). Zareiah Jones made three saves.
Lacey Twp. 3,
Donovan Catholic 0
Alyssa Costello, Camille Tomko and Alexis Warren scored goals for the Lions (3-9-1). Kylie Scott had two assists. Haley Billhardt made seven saves.
Donovan Catholic fell to 3-9.
Middle Twp. 6
Holy Spirit 0
Dakota Ludman scored twice for the Panthers (12-2). Kate Herlihy had two assists and scored once. Caroline Gallagher, Kate Herlihy, Briar Rose Lemma and McKenna Super each scored once. Gallagher and Lexie Frank each had an assist. Amber Howatt made five saves.
Lauren Mevoli made nine saves.
No. 6 Southern Reg. 8,
Central Reg. 0
Maitland Demand scored three times for the Rams (13-1), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11. Ella DiPietro and Emily Raylman each had two assists and scored once. Erika Barbera scored once and had an assist. Kiera Lyons scored once.
Emily Hoagland made seven saves for Central (1-7-5).
