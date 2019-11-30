The Cedar Creek High School football team beat Camden 31-23 in the Central Jersey Group II championship game Saturday afternoon.
The second-seeded Pirates (10-2) won their first sectional title since 2015. They will meet South Jersey champion Hillside (11-0) in the regional championship at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Rutgers University.
Cedar Creek led just 3-0 at halftime after Taylor Manning's 26-yard field goal with 8.6 seconds left.
After Camden scored early in the third, the Pirates built a 24-7 lead on an 81-yard touchdown run from Malachi Melton and a pair of scores from quarterback Louie Barrios.
Camden climbed back into the game to cut the Pirates' lead to 24-23 with 2:55 left in the fourth quarter. Camden had one last chance to score when it got the ball back with about a minute to play, but Cedar Creek's Jamal Chapman returned a fumble for the touchdown to seal the win.
Camden, the No. 4 seed, finished its season 8-4.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
