James Melody wouldn't be the first to admit that taking over an established and successful program is not an easy task.
But the new Cedar Creek High School football coach embraces the challenge.
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board of Education approved Melody as the second coach in the program’s nine-year history Monday night.
Last season, Melody was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Union, leading the Fighting Farmers to the North Jersey II Group V championship — the school's first sectional title since 1993.
Melody has been an assistant at Union for six years. He also coached at Montclair State University for three years. He played football at both schools.
Melody has never been a head coach.
“It’s great,” said Melody, 30, of Union. “It’s been a dream of mine. I’ve been coaching for a good amount of time now. Being a position coach and working my way up to a coordinator and now being a head coach, I feel like I did it the right way. I’m finally getting my opportunity.”
Melody replaces Tim Watson, who was the only coach the Pirates have ever had and built them into one of the state’s top programs.
Watson guided the Pirates to two sectional titles and finished with a 71-27 record in nine seasons. Cedar Creek won at least 10 games in three of the past five seasons.
Last season, the Pirates finished 10-3 and won the South Jersey Group II title. Cedar Creek also won the sectional championship in 2015, and reached the S.J. Group II title game four times.
Watson left behind a legacy in Egg Harbor City.
“When I originally saw that, the obvious thing to say was that there would be pressure,” said Melody, who talked with Watson about four or five times during and after the hiring process.
“But Tim is making this transition period just as easy for me as I’m planning to make for the kids.”
Melody said he shares a lot of the same values as Watson, including building family-like relationships on the team.
Melody added the program operates similar to what he plans to do schematically next fall, which is to score a lot of points, spread the ball on offense and play an aggressive-style of defense.
“Tim built a great foundation there,” Melody said. “He really did. It would not be wise of me to just come in and rip apart everything he has done. I will lean on him at times and follow in his footsteps.
“I will add my own twist on things. I want to make it a fun-style of play for the kids and build trust with them and let them know I’m there for them for more than just four years.”
Cedar Creek athletic director Mike McGhee said he went through 25 to 30 applications and narrowed that to about 12. He had four rounds of interviews with each applicant via Zoom.
McGhee said Melody stood out because of his resume at Union — guiding the Fighting Farmers to four sectional semifinals and grooming two 1,000-yard rushers (Diante Wilson and Christian Murrell) and a 2,900-yard passer (Andrew Sanborn) in 2019.
McGhee added that Watson, who still teaches history at Cedar Creek, assisted in the hiring process, allowing applicants to call the former coach with any questions.
“Jim is a player-development coach and gets kids to buy into his system,” McGhee said. “He is an excellent quarterback coach. He really fits into the mold of what everything we were looking for to take over for Tim (Watson). Tim did a lot of leadership and character building, and coach Melody is all about that. We are excited to have him on board.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McGhee and principal Scott Parker held a Zoom meeting Tuesday afternoon to introduce Melody to the players. Melody will start making individual calls to the players over the next few weeks.
Melody said the stay-at-home order is the “most difficult part of this process.”
But Melody, who will move to the area before the fall and teach physical education at Cedar Creek, anticipates working with talented players, including wide receiver JoJo Bermudez, linebacker C.J. Resto and kicker Taylor Manning.
“It’s an exciting time for me,” Melody said. “Obviously, it’s not ideal that I don’t get to meet them face-to-face. I’m still unfamiliar with things. It’ll be a process but, like I said, I’m excited.”
Melody joins other local new coaches Chris Sacco (Absegami), Kyle Klein (Pleasantville) and Lance Bailey (Lower Cape May Regional).
“Anyone walking in now, it’s about how you are going to compare to what Tim (Watson) has done over the years,” McGhee said. “But coach Melody comes with great experience. His resume speaks for itself. Just getting to know him, we are welcoming him with open arms and can’t wait to get this going.”
