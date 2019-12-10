Cedar Creek High School sophomore Jenna Crawford started playing tennis when she was 5 and got serious about the sport when she was 12.
Crawford, who turned 16 on Tuesday, trains year-round, playing for the Pirates in the fall, traveling to Philadelphia once a week all year and playing at camps during the summer.
“I play at least three times a week,” Crawford said. “I really like how competitive tennis is. I’m a pretty competitive person.”
Her competitive spirit helped Crawford put together a 28-2 season for the Pirates, including the singles championship of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. Crawford, who went undefeated during the regular season, is The Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
Crawford enjoys the mix of physical and mental acuity the game demands.
“You have to make split-second decisions every hit,” Crawford said.
The mental game was Crawford’s focus this year, Cedar Creek coach Nicole Rose says.
“Jenna has always had the ability to do very well. She just didn’t have the mental game last year,” Rose said. “That changed this year at the CAL.”
Crawford, who plays second singles, played her first singles teammate Charisse Tigrado in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final. Tigrado is one year older and a serious competitor, too. She finished runner-up in the 2018 CAL final.
“You can’t get down,” Crawford said. “If I miss a shot, I won’t concentrate on it. I’ll move on and tell myself I’ll make the next one.”
That approach helped her defeat Tigrado 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
“It’s definitely something I’m still working on, but I’m happy it’s gotten a lot better since when I started,” Crawford said.
Rose said the CAL championship was a turning point for Crawford.
“I think that’s all she needed, was that confidence,” Rose said. “Now that she has that confidence, she’ll be harder to beat. She trains hard, she trains frequently, and that paid off.”
She’s already training for next year.
“I’m working on refining my strokes,” Crawford said. “Making sure I’m consistent.”
Beyond her two remaining seasons at Cedar Creek, Crawford is preparing to play at the college level.
“I’m hoping to play at (an NCAA) Division I school,” Crawford said. “I’m working hard to get there. I’m always trying to make sure I’m not standing still, ... I’m always working to improve.”
Coach of the Year
Mainland Regional coach Kathy Yohe earned her 200th career victory during the Mustangs’ 17-2 season.
Yohe, who is 200-43, is The Press Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.
Yohe, a Spanish teacher at Mainland since 2001, has been the Mustangs’ head coach since 2004.
Her teams won the South Jersey Group IV tournament in 2010 and had a run of championships from 2015-2017 at the S.J. Group III tournament. Mainland made it to the final again in 2018 before losing to Morristown.
This year’s team reached the semifinals, losing to Shawnee.
“I’ll coach until I retire,” Yohe said.
Team of the Year
Holy Spirit went 19-2 (88-17 in individual matches) and was the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference champion.
The Spartans are The Press Girls Tennis Team of the Year.
Holy Spirit had more players chosen as Cape-Atlantic League all-stars, as picked by the league coaches, than any other team. Morgan Grimmie, Lorena Saavedra, Katie DeRitis, Emily Gresham and Sophia Pasquale were all CAL all-star picks by the coaches.
The Spartans made it to the semifinals of the South Jersey Non-Public B tournament before losing to Ranney 3-2.
Grimmie, a senior, led the team, reprising her role at first singles for the fourth year in a row. Grimmie went 18-3 in team matches this fall.
Diane Kresz coached the Spartans this year, along with assistant coach Mauricio Saavedra. Kresz previously coached the team 2000-2015 and served this years as an interim coach.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jenna Crawford, Cedar Creek
Jenna Crawford became Cedar Creek’s first Cape Atlantic League Champion this year after a three-set battle with teammate and fellow All Star Charisse Tigrado. Crawford was 28-2 overall and undefeated in the regular season at the second singles position for the Pirates.
First Team
Jayna Dunwoody, Southern Regional
Southern Regional freshman Jayna Dunwoody started her high school career winning at first singles. She was 17-0 on the season after missing several early matches to injury. Dunwoody’s top achievement of the season was a first place finish at the Ocean County Tournament.
Charisse Tigrado, Cedar Creek
Junior Charisse Tigrado played first singles for Cedar Creek. She was 26-4, losing only once in team play. She made it to the CAL final for the second year in a row, losing to teammate Jenna Crawford. Tigrado is the only returning player to this year’s Press All Stars’ first team.
DOUBLES
Mainland Regional Anna Geubtner and Hannah Carson
The two went 19-0 this year in their first season together. The pair won doubles at the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. They continued to win into the semi’s of the South Jersey Group III Tournament before Mainland’s loss to Shawnee put a stop to their effort.
Vineland's Isabella Cagno and Tabitha Gentiletti
The duo played as partners at first doubles for the first time this year. Gentiletti made the move from third singles and Cagno from junior varsity first doubles. Nonetheless, they managed a 21-5 season and took second in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.
SECOND TEAM
SINGLES
Sarbjeet Devi
Absegami
Samantha Phung
Egg Harbor Township
Morgan Grimmie
Holy Spirit
Lorena Saavedra
Holy Spirit
Emily Worster
Lower Cape May Regional
Jordan Moyer
Mainland Regional
Khushi Thakkar
Mainland Regional
Madi Hafetz
Mainland Regional
Anna Azari
Millville
Saloni Garg
Oakcrest
Brynn Bowman
Ocean City
Yani McNeil
Pleasantville
DOUBLES
Katie DeRitis Emily Gresham
Holy Spirit
Hope Sandhoff Abby Sachs
Lower Cape May Regional
Ava Elisano Reley Rekuc
Middle Township
Adonai Martinez Aurora Ryan
Millville
