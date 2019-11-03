The Cedar Creek High School football team will enter the playoffs with plenty of momentum.
The Pirates clinched a share off the West Jersey Football League Constitution Division title with a 41-7 win over Camden Catholic on Friday night.
Cedar Creek and Willingboro both finished with 4-1 division records. The Pirates beat Willingboro 24-20 on Aug. 30, but the WJFL does not break division ties.
Pirates quarterback Louie Barrios threw three touchdown passes in the win, giving him 28 for the season. That breaks the single-season record for a player at a Cape-Atlantic League school. Brent Caprio of Mainland Regional set the previous mark of 27 in 2008.
Barrios completed 12 of 21 passes for 165 yards and ran 13 times for 109 yards.
Max Melton caught seven passes for 89 yards. Manny Reid, Richard McQueen and Aaron Richardson each caught a touchdown pass.
Cedar Creek (7-2) will host Pt. Pleasant Borough (3-5) in a Central Jersey Group II first round playoff game at noon Saturday.
