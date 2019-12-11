Malachi Melton is going to follow the family tradition after all.

The Cedar Creek High School senior announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has verbally committed to attend Rutgers University on an NCAA Division I football scholarship.

Melton, a standout wide receiver and defensive back, had verbally committed in July to attend Purdue. Melton is the latest high-profile New Jersey player to flip his commitment to Rutgers after Greg Schiano was named the Scarlet Knights' head coach last week.

Melton’s brother, Bo, is a junior wide receiver at Rutgers who led the Scarlet Knights in receiving this season with 30 catches for 427 yards.

Malachi Melton was one of the state’s most dynamic playmakers this season. He led Cedar Creek (10-3) to the Central Jersey Group II title game. The 6-foot, 176-pounder caught 62 passes for 799 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cedar Creek ended the season by losing to Hillside 25-3 in a regional championship game at Rutgers on Sunday. After the game, Melton posed for a picture on the field with his parents.

Melton’s family connections to Rutgers go beyond just Bo.

Melton's parents, Gary and Vicky, were both scholarship athletes at Rutgers in the late 1980s and early '90s. Garry played football, and Vicky was a basketball standout.

In addition to Bo Melton, four other graduates of Press-area high schools were on the Scarlet Knights' roster this past season. Sophomore running back Isaih Pacheco of Vineland led the team in rushing with 729 yards. The others were sophomore offensive lineman Owen Bowles (Cedar Creek) and freshman linebackers Nihym Anderson (Vineland) and Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville).

