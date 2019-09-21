Cedar Creek High School girls cross country won at home during the Harmon Cup Saturday with five runners placing in the top 10.
Cedar Creek 26,
Absegami 44,
Oakcrest 62
At Cedar Creek
1. Megan Winterbottom C 20:35; 2. Jana Baligod A 22:55; 3. Abby Tunney O 23:55; 4. Payge Neals C 24:10; 5. Diamond McLaughlin A 25:21; 6. Sam Keough C 25:33; 7. Gracie Harris C 26:00; 8. Julia McConaughy C 26:07; 9. Sarah Flanagan C 26:34; 10. Isabelle Destefano A 27:05; 11. Grace Rowley O 27:37; 12. Sydney Shee C 28:27; 13. Andrea Brandt A 29:23; 14. Mikayla Houseworth C 30:18.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.