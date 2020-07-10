Buena Regional softball player Bridgette Gilliano, a senior shortstop, and her teammates and coaches put together a 59-second TikTok video that shows them having a virtual catch. It gained thousands of views in its first 24 hours online. Below, senior infielder Gabby D’Ottavio.
Buena Regional’s Bridgette Gilliano finished her junior season with 151 career hits, giving her a shot at 200 in 2020. She wants to reach that milestone but says, ‘I’m more worried about winning.’ Below, she slides safely back to first as Cedar Grove’s Alyssa Coletta makes the tag during their state Group I championship game this month.
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#16 Malachi Melton carries the ball over half the field for a touch down.
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs. CC# 16 Malachi Melton finds room down the sideline.
Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton #16 makes the tackle on Willingboro's Zaire Clements #10 during the first half of football game at Cedar Creek High School the opening weekend of the high school football season Friday Aug 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Buena Regional softball player Bridgette Gilliano, a senior shortstop, and her teammates and coaches put together a 59-second TikTok video that shows them having a virtual catch. It gained thousands of views in its first 24 hours online. Below, senior infielder Gabby D’Ottavio.
Provided
Buena softball player Bridgette Gilliano is our Play of the Year Tuesday June 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Buena softball player Bridgette Gilliano is our Play of the Year Tuesday June 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Buena softball player Bridgette Gilliano is our Play of the Year Tuesday June 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Buena Regional’s Bridgette Gilliano finished her junior season with 151 career hits, giving her a shot at 200 in 2020. She wants to reach that milestone but says, ‘I’m more worried about winning.’ Below, she slides safely back to first as Cedar Grove’s Alyssa Coletta makes the tag during their state Group I championship game this month.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Bridgette Gilliano says Buena coach Pam Pickett ‘has taught me how to be not just a better player but a better person.’
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Buena’s Bridgette Gilliano takes a cut against Cedar Grove in the NJSIIA Softball Championships at Kean University Sunday June 2, 2019. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)
Jackie Schear /
Buena’s Bridgette Gilliano, right, slides back safely to first against Cedar Grove’s Alyssa Coletta Sunday June 2, 2019 at Kean University. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)
Jackie Schear / for the press
Buena pitcher Nat Ampole, right, is embraced by teammate Bridgette Gilliano following their 8-0 victory over Pennsville on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Buena's Bridgette Gilliano, right, slides safely into second base as the throw gets by Pennsville's Molly Allocco during Tuesday's game May 28, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
The Egg Harbor Township High School relay of, from left, Marcus Wood, William Spence, Malachi Wesley and Anthony Vazquez won the 4x55-meter shuttle hurdles in 30.42 seconds.
Ryan Smith / Provided/
Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton, left, defends against Hillside's James Louis Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 at Rutgers. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)
Jackie Schear
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC #16 Malachi Melton tries to break a tackle.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 30th, 2019, at the Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates square off with Camden in the Central Jersey Group II title game. CC#16 Malachi Melton carries the ball over half the field for a touch down.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Malachi Winters
2019 Rowan U. football team
Hammonton H.S. graduate
Rowan University Athletics
Cedar Creek senior wide receiver Malachi Melton tries to bring in a pass from quarterback Louie Barrios (not shown) during the Central Jersey Group II championship game last Saturday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On November 9th, 2019, at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City, the Pirates host the Point Boro Panthers in the first round of the Central CJ Group 2 playoffs. CC# 16 Malachi Melton finds room down the sideline.
Cedar Creek's Malachi Melton #16 makes the tackle on Willingboro's Zaire Clements #10 during the first half of football game at Cedar Creek High School the opening weekend of the high school football season Friday Aug 30, 2019. . Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Malachi Melton of Cedar Creek High School and Bridgette Gilliano of Buena Regional are outstanding multi-sport athletes, and they're the winners of this year's Nichterlein/McCabe Old Grad Award.
The award dates to the mid-1940s and is given annually to the outstanding male and female high school athletes from Atlantic County. An Old Grad winner must earn varsity letters in multiple sports.
Gilliano led Buena to the state Group I softball final in 2019, but she was also a talented soccer goalie and a basketball point guard who scored more than 1,000 career points. She was The Press softball Player of the Year in 2019.
Gilliano will play softball for NCAA Division I Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Melton was a standout for the Cedar Creek football team and a top sprinter and long jumper in indoor and outdoor track and field. Melton graduated early and has been at Rutgers University in New Brunswick since the winter. He'll play football for the Scarlet Knights. Currently, he's practicing at cornerback.
The Nichteleiin/McCabe Old Grad Award was started by Press of Atlantic City sports writer Ed Nichterlein, and Joe and George McCabe.
Nominees are recommended by their schools. A committee of retired coaches, athletic directors and the Nichterlein and McCabe families select the top five and the winners from a scoring rubric.
Melton knows as lot about the Old Grad Award because his father, Gary, won it, as did his older brother Bo.
"I always knew what it was, and it feels great to win it," said Melton, an 18-year-old Mays Landing resident. "There are a lot of good athletes in Atlantic County. My dad and my mom (Vicky Melton) always wanted me to win it. It's a big achievement, and it gives me a good feeling.
"A lot of guys concentrate on one sport, but it really helped me to do all three."
Melton was a standout at wide receiver and a first-team Press All-Star as a defensive back. He also played linebacker. On offense, he caught 62 passes for 799 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 2019 as Cedar Creek went 10-3 and won the Central Jersey Group II title.
Melton won the South Jersey Group II 55-meter dash in 2018 and 2019 in indoor track. Outdoors last year, he won the Atlantic County championship in the long jump and the 100 meters. He also won the 100 at the Cape-Atlantic League championships.
"Malachi is a dynamic athlete and a fierce competitor," said Tm Watson, who was the Cedar Creek football coach until stepping down after the 2019 season. "He shows up every game and gives everything he has every time out. He's the kind of player you want to have when you're a coach. Between offense, defense and special teams, he didn't come off the field for us, and that's as it should be."
Gilliano knew about the Old Grad Award, too, because she remembered that Aysiah Cintron, a teammate in all three sports, won it as a senior in 2017.
"It's really an honor to win it because there's so many good athletes in Atlantic County," said Gilliano, an 18-year-old Buena resident. "It's great to hear. It shows how my hard work has paid off. My dad (Rich) and mom (Nancy) have been really supportive. My sisters (Brooke and Brittanie) played sports, too.
"I have a passion for all sports. I love basketball, it has the fastest pace, and soccer is more of a sport to stay busy. My favorite sport is softball, so I'll focus on it and get to the highest level I can."
Gilliano, who was the starting second baseman as a freshman and the shortstop the last two years, hit .563 in 2019 as the Chiefs went 24-5. As the leadoff batter, she had 50 hits, including seven doubles and five triples. She had 25 RBIs and 31 stolen bases. The Chiefs won the South Jersey Group I championship and lost to Cedar Grove 7-1 in the state final.
"Bridgette always got everything started for us," said Pam Pickett, the Buena softball coach. "She's a go-getter, with a great personality and work ethic. She practices as she plays, and she inspires as an athlete, a person and a student."
Gilliano was a four-year player in girls soccer and girls basketball. She missed most of her senior season as a soccer goalie due to an injury. She started some games as a freshman goalie, and then started the next two seasons.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the New Jersey high school spring sports season this year.
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
Cedar Creek High School graduation 2020 graduation 2020
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.