Charles Solomon scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team to a 64-54 win over Burlington Township in a Jeff Coney Classic game at Rancocas Valley on Saturday afternoon.
Andrew Delaney scored 18 for the winning Hermits. St. Augustine point guard Jordan Kendricks contributed six assists. St. Augustine (12-2) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11 ranking.
St. Augustine 10 17 20 17 – 64
Burlington Township 14 11 16 13 – 54
SA – A. Delaney 18, M. Delaney 8, Kendricks 4, Solomon 33, Vanderslice 1
