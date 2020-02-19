The Buena Regional High School girls basketball team beat Cape May Tech 45-38 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game at Cape May Tech on Tuesday.
The Chiefs improved to 12-10.
For Buena, Bridgette Gilliano scored 15. Hailey Carano added 10, and Barbara Mobley added seven. Krissy Masentoff finished with five. Jessica Perella (4), Karley Jacobs (3) and Mya Williams (2) also scored.
Leak Williams had 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks for Cape May Tech (7-15). Emily Pasceri added eight points and four rebounds. Alex Garcia and Kennedy Campbell scored six apiece. Other scorers were Alyssa Grey (4), Olivia Albrecht (2) and Isabella Schmucker (2).
Buena: 10 14 11 10−45
CMT: 10 8 5 15−38
No. 9 Middle Twp. 49,
Our Lady of Mercy 32
Kate Herlihy scored 23 points for Middle Township (19-4). Kira Sides added 19, and Madison Barber finished with five. Aubrey Hunter had two. The Panthers are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Jaiden Harris led Our Lady of Mercy Academy (17-7) with 10 points. Olivia Fiocchi contributed nine and Sydney Prescott had three. Ava Casale and Drew Coyle scored two each.
Middle: 14 13 9 13−49
OLMA: 6 13 9 4−32
Deptford 39,
Cumberland Reg. 33
Angelina Schilling had nine points and seven rebounds for Deptford. Mahogany Collins added three points and 12 rebounds. Brianna Stocklin scored seven. Amaris Bussie (6) and Reese Evans (3) also scored.
Cumberland fell to 7-15. No other information was available.
Cumberland: 9 8 8 8−33
Deptford: 5 10 15 9−39
Boys basketball
From Tuesday
NO. 8 St. Joseph 69,
Hammonton 41
Daniel Skillings led St. Joseph (18-3) with 21 points. Ja’son Prevard and Marcus Pierce added 12 each. Jordan Stafford finished with 11. Jada Byers (4), Arnaldo Rodrguez (3), Devon Theophile (3), Alanas Urbonas (2) and Nickvens Delva (1) also scored for the Wildcats, the No. 8 team in the Elite 11.
Mike Hamilton scored eight points for Hammonton (5-15). Owen Mauriello contributed seven and Nick Panagopoylos had six. Isreal Reyes (5), Ryan Barts (4), Jaron Hill (3), Aiden Ashe (3), Casey Gazzara-Slimm (2) and John Andoloro (2) rounded out the points.
Shore Conference Tournament
First Round
Lakewood 33,
Southern Reg. 28
Ryan Savoy scored 22 for Lakewood (18-4). T.J. Paturzo scored five. Respect Tyleek added one.
Jay Silva led Southern with eight points and 11 rebounds. Luke Infurna added six points, four rebounds and four assists. Other scorers were Nick Devane (5), Ben Ridgway (5), Will Devane (3) and Noah Wasacz (1). The Rams fell to 15-8.
Southern: 4 9 7 8−28
Lakewood: 2 13 6 22−33
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.