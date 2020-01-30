The Buena Regional High School wrestling team beat Oakcrest 47-24 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference meet Thursday at Oakcrest.
With the win, Buena won the CAL National title for the 10th straight season. The Chiefs improved to 11-4.
Buena’s Cael Aretha sealed the meet with a pin of Oakcrest’s Josh Mensah in the 152-pound bout to take a 41-24 lead with one bout left.
The Chiefs had six total pins from Aretha, Brody Murphy (138), Danny DiGiovachinno (160), Luke Santiago (170), Luke Maxwell (195) and Sincere Garrison (285).
For Oakcrest, Hogan Horsey pinned Ralph Caguano in the 106 bout, and Hunter Horsey beat Nate Johnson 7-1 in the 113 bout. The Falcons fell to 10-7.
106— Hogan Horsey O p. Ralph Caguano (1:35); 113— Hunter Horsey O d. Nate Johnson 7-1; 120— Hayden Horsey O by forfeit; 126— DJ Flippen O d. Andrew Johnson 5-1; 132— Austin Richert B d. Dennis Forbes 12-6; 138— Brody Murphy B p. Justin Hendricks; 145— Frank Gabriel O by forfeit; 152— Cael Aretha B p. Josh Mensah; 160— Danny DiGiovachinno B p. Mason Horsey (1:45); 170— Luke Santiago B p. Jason Hearn (1:05); 182— Nick Wiker B md. Zymir Newman 13-4; 195— Luke Maxwell B p. James Curtis (2:12); 220— Tony Thompson B md. Amir Cherry 16-3; 285—Sincere Garrison B p. Francisco Velasquez (5:33).
Records—NA.
Match began at 160
Girls basketball
Wildwood 52,
Pitman 39
Imene Gathi scored 16 points for Wildwood (14-2). Jenna Hans added 13 and Leah Benichou contributed six. Winter Favre had 12. Maya Benichou and Ava Troiano had three and two, respectively.
Pitman fell to 7-8.
Pitman: 7 8 10 14−39
Wildwood: 14 11 14 13−52
Atlantic Christian 63,
Cumberland Christian 15
Cristen Winkel scored 16 points for Atlantic Christian School (16-4). Sydney Pearson added 12 and Liv Chapman contributed eight. Shelby Einwechter had seven points, Emily Kelley had six and Maddie DeNick had four. Eden Wilson (4), Kami DeNick (2) and Chloe Vogel (2) scored the remaining points.
Atlantic: 29 4 20 10−63
Cumberland: 2 2 2 9−15
Clearview Reg. 45,
Hammonton 37
Jada Thompson scored 17 points for Hammonton (8-5). Emma Peretti contributed 14. Khristina Washington and Ava Divello added four and two, respectively.
Clearview improved to 14-1.
Hammonton: 7 12 13 5−37
Clearview: 19 13 9 4−45
Highland Reg. 52,
Cumberland Reg. 27
Taleah Robinson led Cumberland Regional (5-11) with 12 points. Reonna Givens and Aniah Hitchens scored five each. Alex Hitchner added three and Cioni Simmons had two.
Highland improved to 4-11.
Cumberland: 6 9 5 7−27
Highland: 9 24 13 6−52
ACIT 51,
Camden Tech 21
Cea’anai Jackson led ACIT with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Grace Speer scored 11, and Julianna Montero scored 14. Sa’Daiyah Taylor (4), Jaymira Ware (3) and Nyasia Grant (2) also scored. The Red Hawks improved to 10-5.
Joy Caulk scored 7 for Camden Tech (1-12). Beyonce Knight added five. Unique Bowman and Abigail Schoeb scored two apiece. Alani Kirkland had three.
C. Tech: 4 5 7 5−21
ACIT: 14 24 7 6−51
From Wednesday
Toms River East 44,
Southern Reg. 35
Sam Del Rio scored 14 points for Southern Regional (8-6). Sarah Lally added 10 and Kaela Curtin contributed nine. Alex Mattner had one. Toms River East improved to 8-5.
Toms East: 9 6 12 17−44
Southern: 6 4 15 9−35
Boys bowling
From Wednesday
Hammonton 2, Kingsway 2 : H: Dylan Scarpato (223 game, 584 series); James Colasurdo (221 game, 606 series). K: Garret Patella (221 game, 612 series); Brandon Horchuck (180 game, 478 series).
From Tuesday
EHT 3, Hammonton 1: EHT: Nick Fortis (223 game, 575 series); Alex Pieretti (204 game, 601 series). H: Robert Feriozzi (223 game, 572 series); Dylan Scarpato (201 game, 588 series).
Girls bowling
From Wednesday
Hammonton 3, Kingsway 1 : H: Francesca Jacobs (165 game, 442 series); Ashlynne Scardino (156 game, 431 series). K: Jules Crisfulla (161 game, 378 series); Abby Matthias (155 game, 444 series).
From Tuesday
EHT 4, Hammonton 0 : EHT: Aubrey Lloyd (211 game, 555 series); Kitty Zheng (132 game, 362 series). H: Francesca Jacobs (177 game, 404 series); Julia Simpers (142 game, 316 series).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.