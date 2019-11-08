The Buena Regional High School football team beat fifth-seeded Burlington City 63-19 in the first round of the Central Jersey Group I playoffs at home Friday.
Fourth-seeded Buena will take on the winner of top-seeded Willingboro and No. 8 Haddon Township in the semifinals next Friday.
Sophomore running back Shayron Smithbey had touchdown runs of 6, 7, 38 and 68 yards for Buena. Luke Santiago had touchdown runs of 1 and 51 yards. Santiago also had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Byron Spellman.
For Burlington City, DJ Woodbury had touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards. J.K. Royal-Royster added a 6-yard touchdown run.
Burlington; 13 6 0 0—0
Buena; 14 28 14 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
BUE— Smithbey 68 run (kick good)
BUR— Royal-Royster 6 run (kick good)
BUR— Woodbury 1 run (conversion fail)
BUE— Davis 85 kick return (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
BUE— Santiago 51 run (conversion fail)
BUR— Woodbury 4 run (conversion fail)
BUE— Smithbey 6 run (conversion good)
BUE— Smithbey 7 run (kick good)
BUE— Spellman 30 pass from Santiago (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
BUE— Santiago 1 run (kick good)
BUE— Smithbey 38 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
BUE— Garrison run (kick good)
Records— Buena 8-2, Burlington City 6-3.
C.J. Group III playoffs
First round
(5) Lacey Twp. 35,
(4) Burlington Twp. 15
For Lacey, Noah Brunatti had touchdown passes of 28 and 33 yards to Bobby Evans. Tynan Jensen had touchdown runs of 8, 9 and 56 yards.
Lacey will play the winner of (1) Wall and (8) Allentown on Friday.
For Burlington Township, Rodney Vines returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Treyvon Reed caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from AJ Johnson.
Lacey; 7 14 0 14—35
Burlington; 7 0 0 8—15
FIRST QUARTER
L— Evans 28 pass from Brunatti (Borel kick)
B— Vines 82 kick return (Scott kick)
SECOND QUARTER
L— Jensen 8 run (Borel kick)
L— Evans 33 pass from Brunatti (Borel kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
L— Jensen 9 run (Borel kick)
B— Reed 30 pass from Johnson (Rogers run)
L— Jensen 56 run (Borel kick)
Records— Lacey 7-3, Burlington Twp. 6-3.
S.J. Group IV playoffs
First round
(5) Millville 32,
(4) Clearview Reg. 24
Millville’s Shamore Collins had touchdown runs of 3 and 8 yards. Collins also had a 31-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass from Nate Robbins. Robbins also had a 48-yard touchdown pass to Solomon DeShields.
Millville will play at top-seeded Shawnee at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinal round.
For Clearview, Mike Ancona had touchdown runs of 1 and 11 yards. Ancona also threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Rashann Tompkins. Hunter Logan made a 22-yard field goal.
Millville; 8 8 8 8—32
Clearview; 0 14 3 7—24
FIRST QUARTER
M— DeShields 48 pass from Robbins (Collins run)
SECOND QUARTER
M— Collins 3 run (conversion good)
C— Ancona 11 run (kick good)
C— Tompkins 32 pass from Ancona (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
C— Logan 22 field goal
M— Collins 8 run (conversion good)
FOURTH QUARTER
M— Collins 31 pass from Robbins (conversion good)
C— Ancona 1 run (kick good)
Records— Millville 5-4, Clearview 7-3.
S.J. Group III playoffs
First round
(2) Sommerville 37
(7) Absegami 7
Sommerville improved to 9-1, and Absegami fell to 2-6. The Pioneers will play sixth-seeded Seneca on Friday.
C.J. Group II playoffs
First round
(1) Pleasantville 35,
(8) Collingswood 0
Pleasantville improved to 7-1, and Collingswood fell to 5-4. The Greyhounds will play the winner of No. 4 Camden and No. 5 Lincoln in the semifinals Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.