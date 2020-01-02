Pleasantville Locker Room

Pleasantville High School football players listen to coach Chris Sacco in their locker room before taking on Cedar Creek, at Pleasantville, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

PLEASANTVILLE — Chris Sacco has stepped down as Pleasantville High School football coach.

Sacco took over the program in 2015 and led the Greyhounds to a 27-25 record in five seasons. Pleasantville made its third straight playoff appearance and won the West Jersey Football League United Division title last fall.

The Greyhounds were 3-47 in the five seasons before Sacco took over.

Sacco worked as a Pleasantville guidance counselor but became a counselor at Absegami last September.

“It was a tough decision,” he said, “but where I’m at with work it was becoming difficult (schedule-wise).”

