PLEASANTVILLE — Chris Sacco has stepped down as Pleasantville High School football coach.
Sacco took over the program in 2015 and led the Greyhounds to a 27-25 record in five seasons. Pleasantville made its third straight playoff appearance and won the West Jersey Football League United Division title last fall.
The Greyhounds were 3-47 in the five seasons before Sacco took over.
Sacco worked as a Pleasantville guidance counselor but became a counselor at Absegami last September.
“It was a tough decision,” he said, “but where I’m at with work it was becoming difficult (schedule-wise).”
