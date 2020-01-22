Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Lower Cape May Christian Campanaro compete against Holy Spirit Patrick Newman in 152 wrestling match at Holy Spirit High School Wednesday Jan 22, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Lower Cape May Regional’s Christian Douglas competes against Holy Spirit’s Sal Palmeri in their 113-pound bout during Wednesday’s match in Absecon. Palmeri pinned Douglas in 57 seconds.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Edward Lea
Lower Cape May Regional’s Marcus Hebron wrestles against Holy Spirit’s Nasir Regley in the195-pound match.
ABSECON — Christian Campanaro overcame adversity in his 152-pound bout Wednesday.
The 16-year-old suffered an injury late in the third period. He also trailed with only 24 seconds remaining.
But Campanaro just continued to fight.
Campanaro earned an 8-6 decision to spark the Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestling team to a 51-24 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match.
The Caper Tigers improved to 12-2.
“I just never lost hope and kept fighting through the match,” Campanaro said. “I eventually just believed I could finish the match and win.”
Campanaro trailed the Spartans’ Patrick Newman 6-3 in the second period. He then made it 6-5 late in the third.
With 24 seconds remaining, Campanaro dislocated his shoulder, which the North Cape May resident said has been an ongoing issue.
But his shoulder popped back into place when he stood up.
After the injury timeout, Newman received a stalling penalty and the bout was tied. As the buzzer sounded, Campanaro earned two points via takedown for the win.
Holy Spirit (7-11) led 12-9 after Campanaro’s decision. But the Caper Tigers had four pins in the next six bouts to take a 39-18 lead.
“I think it was quiet in here (the Spartans’ gymnasium),” Campanaro said. “Once we start winning and getting everyone riled up, I think it helps the team a lot.”
The Caper Tigers’ Braydon Castillo and Jonas Lumbruno both earned first-period pins. Castillo pinned Johnny Flammer in 39 seconds at 160, and Lumbruno pinned Robert McDevitt in 32 seconds at 170.
Michael Castellano pinned the Spartans’ Kevin Mason in 5 minutes, 26 seconds at 126 to cap the scoring.
“Holy Spirit and us have been going back and forth for the last couple of years,” Lower coach Billy Damiana said. “Last year we won (42-41) in a very close match. But it was pretty good to get a nice, big win today.”
Damiana added the win was even sweeter after losing 45-24 to division opponent Buena Regional on Jan. 8. The Chiefs (6-4), who lead the conference, are undefeated against National opponents.
“(Spirit coach Ralph) Paolone has a pretty good program there,” Damiana said. “It’s great for our kids to come up here a get a big divisional win.”
The Spartans’ Ken Sherman pinned David Tosto (3:22) at 138 to tie the match 6-6. Sherman had a 13-5 lead in the second period before earning the pin. His teammate Kolin Driscoll pinned Cameron Leslie (4:34) at 145.
Sal Palmeri pinned the Caper Tigers’ Christian Douglas (0:57) at 113.
Palmeri, Gavin Paolone (106), Sherman, Kolin Driscoll and Kurt Driscoll (285) are the Spartans’ top five wrestlers.
But not all of them competed Wednesday.
Each wrestler is only allowed 30 matches a season under New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines. The Spartans sat Gavin Paolone and Kurt Driscoll because the two had already wrestled in 20 matches.
“Those five guys wrestle all year long,” said Ralph Paolone, Gavin’s father. “They are great. It is tough with the NJSIAA limiting matches, because you need to sit your better kids. When the match is out of hand, it’s an opportunity to sit them so we don’t have to burn a match where we might win it.
“But Lower Cape May did a great job. Billy Damiana is doing a fantastic job with that program and really turned it around.”
Lower Cape May Reg. 51
Holy Spirit 24
106—double forfeit; 113—Sal Palmeri HS p. Christian Douglas LCM (0:57); 120— Devon Bohn LCM p. Joseph Sucharski HS (1:13); 126—Michael Castellano LCM p. Kevin Mason HS (5:26); 132—Wesley Tosto LCM p. Antonio Patsaros HS (0:22); 138—Ken Sherman HS p. David Tosto LCM (3:32); 145—Kolin Driscoll HS p. Cameron Leslie LCM (4:34); 152—Christian Campanaro LCM d. Patrick Newman HS 8-6; 160—Braydon Castillo LCM p. Johnny Flammer HS (0:39); 170—Jonas Lumbruno LCM p. Robert McDevitt HS (0:32); 182—Connor Eckel LCM by forfeit; 195—Marcus Hebron LCM p. Nasir Regley HS (1:55); 220—Matthew Craig LCM p. Philip Docteur HS (1:38); 285—Joe McCauley HS by forfeit.
Records— Lower Cape May 12-2, Holy Spirit 7-11.
Match started at 132 pounds
