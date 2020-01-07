Ciani Redd-Howard scored 16 points to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 58-32 win over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.
Sanai Garrison-Macon scored 15 for the Vikings (5-1), who are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Cornysha Davis scored 10, Sasha Lemons six, Naysha Suarez-Rivera five, Alex Fader four, Madison Brestle two.
Sierra Hegh led the Eagles with eight points. Lauren Baxter scored five. Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Katrina Suarez each added four. Madison Israel scored three, Amelia Zinckgraf two and Yani Davis two.
EHT.: 7 10 6 9− 32
A.C.: 15 12 15 16− 58
Wildwood 65,
Highland Reg. 26
Winter Favre led the Warriors (6-1) with 16 points five steals and three blocks. Favre and Gabby Keoughan each had six rebounds. Leah Benichou scored 14 points. Imene Fathi had nine points, five assists and five rebounds. Jenna Hans had eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
Torence Gallo had seven points and four assists. Ava Troiano and Keoughan each scored four.
Highland fell to 1-7.
Highland:6 9 5 6− 26
Wildwood:18 16 18 13− 65
No. 9 Mainland Reg. 56,
Oakcrest 30
Kaitlyn Boggs scored a team-leading 16 points for the Mustangs (4-3). Lila Schoen added 13. Kylee Watson scored 12. Madison Hafetz, Kareema Rex, Olivia Leap and Sage Boyle each added two points. With the win, Mainland snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mustans are ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11.
Nay Nay Clark scored 28 for the Falcons (3-3). Izabella Williamson scored two.
Scoring by quarters was unavailable.
Absegami 46,
Lower Cape May 21
Haleigh Shaffer led the Braves with 14 points. Ang Pollino added 12. Gianna Hafner scored seven, Gelasia Nurse six, Sophia Marsico four, Iggy Campbell two and Gianna Baldino one.
Alyssa Wagner scored eight for the Caper Tigers. Lindsay Holden added seven. Emma Muldon had three, Molly McGuigan two and Emma Lee one.
Absegami: 19 10 2 15− 46
Lower cape May: 4 6 4 7− 21
ACIT 44,
Millville 21
Cea’anai Jackson led the Red Hawks (4-2) with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Julianna Montero scored eight. Grace Speer added six. Sa’Daiyah Taylor and Nyasia Grant each scored two.
The Thunderbolts fell to 1-4.
Millville: 3 8 9 3− 21
ACIT: 11 17 12 4− 44
Glassboro 55,
Hammonton 49
Alexis Davis had 24 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals for Glassboro (6-1). Jade Wesley had two points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks. Trinee Gadson had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Other scorers were Karma Payne (8) and Deji Cook (5).
Giada Palmieri scored 17 for Hammonton (2-2). Jada Thompson and Kristina Washington added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Remy Smith had four points.
Hammonton: 16 5 12 10−49
Glassboro: 14 16 12 13−55
Atlantic Christian 64,
King’s Christian 38
Cristen Winkel had 20 points, four assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block for the Cougars. She also went 6 for 10 from 3-point range. Sydney Pearson had 16 points and eight rebounds. Liv Chapman had 14 points, five steals, four assists, four blocks and four rebounds.
Shelby Einwechter had 11 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and two steals. Chloe Vogel scored two, Paige Noble one.
For King’s, Niona Millerhad 15 points.
Atl. Christian: 19 11 20 14− 64
K. Christian: 8 13 4 13− 38
From Monday
Our Lady of Mercy 49,
Cape May Tech 13
Sydney Prescott led the undefeated Villagers (7-0) with points and six rebounds. Jaiden Harris had 12 points and five rebounds. Ava Casale had six points and five rebounds. Drew Coyle scored seven points, Jenna Ryan had six, Angelina Dragone three and Olivia Fiocchi two.
Fiocchi had four rebounds. Dragone and Caelah Palumbo each added three rebounds.
For the Hawks (2-3), Kennedy Campbell and Leah Williams each scored five points. Olivia Albrecht had three.
OLMA: 13 16 17 3− 49
Cape May Tech: 6 3 2 2− 13
Vineland 40,
Lower Cape May Reg. 39
The Fighting Clan outscored host Lower Cape May 16-9 in the fourth quarter to win it. Egypt Owens led Vineland with nine points and Madison Ratliff added eight points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Samantha Jones had seven points, and Mikeyla Rivera and Jinelys Alvarez each scored six points.
Lindsay Holden and Alyssa Wagner scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Lower Cape May, and Emma Muldon added six.
Other scorers for Vineland: Skylar Fowlkes (2), Rita Deola (2). Also scoring for Lower Cape May: Gabby Grey (3), Helena Roesing (1), Molly McGuigan (1).
Vineland: 11 5 8 16−40
Lower Cape May: 9 15 6 9−39
Pinelands Reg. 34,
Lakewood 21
Bridget Dudas scored 18 points as the Wildcats (1-4) earned their first victory of the season. Alyssa Breese added 10. Skylar Callahan, Sunni DiElmo and Fence each scored two.
Lakewood fell to 0-6.
Pinelands: 8 12 4 10− 34
Lakewood: 9 2 5 5− 21
Jackson Liberty 50,
Barnegat 48
Kya Joseph led host Barnegat with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Calli Dunn had eight points and five rebounds for the Bengals (2-4).
For Jackson Liberty (4-2), Maura Carney had a game-high 18 points and Jessica Cannestro and Ariana Broughton added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Also scoring for Barnegat: Kaya Foy (7), Sofia Gialanella (6), Isabel Guiro (5), Cara McCoy (4), Ashley Pringle (3).
J. Liberty: 8 20 12 10−50
Barnegat: 11 9 18 10−48
