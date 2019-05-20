Emily Cimino pitched a complete-game, no-hitter and struck out 19 to lead the the 10th-seeded Wildwood Catholic High School softball to an 11-0 victory over seventh-seeded Timothy Christian in the first round of the South Jersey Non-Public Group B tournament Monday.
Cimino also doubled, had three RBIs and scored a run for the Crusaders ( 11-6).
Brianna Bailey had two hits, including a home run, scored two runs and had one RBI. Marianna Papazaglou scored two runs. Noelle Probst had three hits, and Mercedes Rivera had two hits. Probst and Rivera each had a hit.
Wildwood Catholic will play second-seeded Holy Cross Prep in the quarterfinals Thursday.
No. 5 (1) St. Joseph 17,
(16) Trenton Catholic 0
Atira Myrie homerd for the Wildcats (27-1). Emily Jost went 2 for 3 with a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Karlee Middleman doubled, scored two runs and had an RBI. Myrie also scored two runs. Makayla Veneziale, who improved to 17-1, struck out six.
St. Joseph, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, will host ninth-seeded Trinity Hall in the quarterfinals Thursday.
South Jersey Group I quarterfinal
(2) Buena Regional 6,
(10) Paulsboro 0
Buena's Natalie Ampole pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10. Bridgette Gilliano went 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI, and Gabby D'Ottavio was 3 for 3 with a triple and a run. The Chiefs scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the second. For Paulsboro, Maddie Gugel doubled.
South Jersey Group III quarterfinal
(6) Moorestown 2,
No. 4 (3) Mainland Reg. 0
The Mustangs' Lauren Toner singled twice. Maggie Wilkinson, Megan McManus and Ava Kinkler each had one hit. Jessica Ingram pitched a complete game and struck out six.
Moorestown will host seventh-seeded Ocean City in the semifinals Thursday.
South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal
(4) Kingsway Reg. 8,
(5) Millville 5
The Dragons scored four runs in the fifth inning to beat Millville. The Thunderbolts fell to 18-3. No further information was available.
Regular season
Middle Twp. 14,
Lower Cape May 0
Lacey Abrego had four RBIs, scored two runs and doubled. Grace Fox scored three runs had two stolen bases. Paige Fox had two RBIs, doubled and scored one run. Mikayla Brannon doubled, scored a run and had an RBI.
Abrego, the winning pitcher, threw five innings, struck out eight and walked two. Charlotte Thompson took the loos in the circle for Lower.
Middle outhit the Caper Tigers 12-1.
Atlantic Christian 13,
Cumberland Christian 1
Olivia Chapman went 3 for 3 with a three-run homer for host Atlantic Christian (11-5). The game ended in the fifth inning on the 10-run rule. Shelby Einwechter was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Kayla DeNick went 2 for 2 with a double. Winning pitcher Lauren Harmon struck out four. For Cumberland Christian (6-4), Holly Probasco and Veronica Fennimore each singled.
Girls lacrosse
Ocean City 17,
Seneca 13
Danielle Donoghue scored six goals and added two assists, and Anna Devlin scored five goals and two assists. Ashley Devlin had two goals and two assists. Abbey Fenton made four saves.
Ocean City will play Moorestown in a repeat of last year's sectional final.
