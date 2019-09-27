Mainland High School girls soccer beat Lower Cape May High School Friday 5-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
The host Mustangs (7-4) led 2-1 at halftime and scored three second-half goals.
Sarah Cipkins and Camryn Dirkes led Mainland with two goals apiece, and Serena D’Anna had a goal and two assists.
Sage Glover and Meghan Pellegrino each added an assist, and Madison Dougherty had two saves.
Chloe Lawler scored twice for Lower Cape May (3-7) and Lexi Cremin had an assist. Kiara Soto made 11 stops for the Caper Tigers.
NO. 7 Millville 5,
ACIT 0
Olivia Giordano led Millville (10-0) with three goals and an assist.
Kylie Giordano and Kelsey Andres scored the other two. Kira Parsons made one save on the shutout.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology fell to 3-8.
Cedar Creek 2,
Oakcrest 1
Cedar Creek scored on goals from Kayla Jacobo and Haley Wyld.
Olivia Vanelli made six saves.
Erin Owens scored for Oakcrest on an assist from Hannah Curcio. Gabrielle Gibson had 12 saves.
Wildwood 3,
Pleasantville 0
Kalei Buddy led Wildwood with two goals. Jenna Hans had one. Imene Fathi made 10 saves.
Laura Santiago had 17 saves for Pleasantville.
NO. 9 Ocean City 6,
Absegami 2
Faith Slimmer scored three goals for host Ocean City (8-1), the No. 9 team in The Press Elite 11.
Carly Reighard, Summer Reimet and Delaney Lappin added goals for the Red Raiders. Reighard had two assists, and Kelsey White and Hope Slimmer had one apiece.
Abbey Fenton had five saves for the win.
Rylee Getter and Courtney Gaston scored for Absegami.
NO 6. Egg Harbor Twp. 5,
Vineland 0
Egg Harbor Township (7-2) scored with five different players.
Kyleigh Oberman, Adeline Umphlett, Nicole Danz, Alicia Page and Gabby Germann scored once each. Grace Baumgartel made seven saves for the shutout.
Amber Turner had nine saves for Vineland (3-6).
From Thursday
Lacey Twp. 6,
Lakewood 0
Juliano Rettino led Lacey Township (4-5) with two goals.
Stephanie Wollman, Katie Patterson, Kelly Weaver and Beth Stephens had a goal each.
Patterson had two assists. Weaver, Beth Stephens and Abby Stephens had one assist each. Nicole Coraggio had two saves.
Genesis Flores made five saves for Lakewood (0-6).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.