MAYS LANDING — The cliche that practice makes perfect is what most high school wrestling coaches use to describe a quad-meet.
And most agree the concept is very beneficial.
The majority of quads — when four schools get together to face each other in separate dual meets — are typically held Saturday mornings during the season. Wrestlers from each team can have up to three matches, having more opportunities to compete, especially if one team forfeits a certain weight class.
Quads also allow wrestlers to earn more prestige points for seeding in the district, region and state tournaments.
“Instead of wrestling one match, and then having a few days to wait to wrestle again, you’re getting a chance within a three- or four-hour period to wrestle three different guys of different calibers," Vineland coach Jake Homiak.
"That’s what you want. Dual matches are nice, but in terms of max matches for the season, it’s great for the kids and great for the sport."
One major concern, however, recently surfaced in a scheduled quad meet including Oakcrest, St. Joseph, Vineland and Lacey Township on Saturday. The Lions backed out because they booked another quad on the same day.
The loss forced the match to become a tri-meet. The Wildcats and the Fighting Clan do not roster enough wrestlers for a full lineup, which affected the match, especially for Oakcrest.
“I like the aspect of a quad, but not a tri," Oakcrest coach Mark Prince said. "Some teams don't fill all the lineups, so (quads give) my good wrestles more chances to wrestle more matches than only once or none at all."
St. Joseph coach Joe Melchiore said his team wrestles in a quad every Wednesday and Saturday. Melchiore is an advocate for quads, because it allows wrestlers to learn new strategies and face multiple opponents.
But three times this season their quads became a tri-meet because another team backed out, forcing wrestlers to miss out on matches, including St. Joe's 170-pounder Alexi Giordano, who is ranked second in The Press' weekly local rankings.
“I do like the quads," Melchiore said. "The problem is they have to go on. You can’t have teams cancel. I think the teams that cancel need to be held responsible, because now your kids are losing matches that they were supposed to have.
"You want and need these extra head-to-head's when seeding time comes."
Southern Regional, one of the top programs in the state, does not compete in many quads or tris. Rams first-year coach Dan Roy said quads allow wrestlers to have more matches, which is a positive, but the program enjoys dual matches.
"I like the way our schedule is," Roy said. "We have one quad and maybe a couple tris (this season). But a lot more single matches. There’s less atmosphere in the morning for a quad. We like having our big matches at night. I feel it’s better for the sport. You get the fans out."
For teams like Vineland, which do not roster a full lineup, quads are extremely important. Without quads, Homiak said his wrestlers would not get as many chances to wrestle this winter.
"I’m happy to get my kids more matches," Homiak said. "There is not much focus on the team aspect like we had in previous years. But everyone’s priorities are different (when it comes to liking quads)."
Prince, who wrestled at Absegami from 1999-2003 when the concept of quads were just starting to become popular, said quads "help train the body" for districts and beyond.
Prince wants quads to continue to grow.
"If you want to go to districts or regions or states, you have to wrestle more matches in a day," Prince said. "Only way to get better is to wrestle more."
