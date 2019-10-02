Madeline Corbett took first place Tuesday for Mainland Regional High School girls cross country in a meet including Bridgeton High School and Our Lady of Mercy Academy.
Corbett ran a 20:40 at Bridgeton. With the double win, Mainland moves to 7-1.
No. 8 Mainland 18, Bridgeton 43
No. 8 Mainland 18, OLMA 43
At Bridgeton
1. Madeline Corbett M 20:40; 2. Alyssa Turner M 21:18; 3. Savannah Hodgens M 21:19; 4. Diana Gomez B 21:29; 5. Nina Ceccanecchio O 21:51; 6. Giselle Obergfell M 22:04; 7. Sam Marks O 22:15; 8. Abigail Perez Carrero B 22:56; 9. Abby Argentiero M 22:57; 10. Mary Kate Merenich M 23:48; 11. Sydney Luff M 23:54; 12. Annie Weisbecker O 24:06; 13. Angie Stefanowicz M 24:13; 14. Siena Marsico O 24:45; 15. Olivia Lovett M 25:05.
Records—Mainland 7-1.
From Tuesday
Cape May Tech 27, Cedar Creek 29
Cape May Tech 27, Wildwood Catholic 30
Cedar Creek 27, Wildwood Catholic 30
At Cedar Creek
1. Megan Winterbottom CC 20:35; 2. Lindsey Robbins CMT 22:25; 3. Alyia Rivera WC 22:51; 4. Sammy Andress WC 23:18; 5. Jayne Seitze CMT 23:33; 6. Payge Neals CC 23:33; 7. Emie Frederick CMT 23:52; 8. Olivia Catalina CC 24:09; 9. Ellie Pfaffman WC 24:15; 10. Rosie Peters WC 24:20; 11. Samantha Keough CC 24:36; 12. Alexis Sykes CMT 24:54; 13. Gia Taylor CMT 25:06; 14. Ruby Redmond CMT 25:09; 15. Gracie Harris CC 25:13.
Records—N/A.
Buena Reg. 15, Holy Spirit 50
Buena Reg. 20, Pleasantville 41
Pleasantville 15, Holy Spirit 50
At Buena Reg.
1. Maya Harper P 20:28; 2. Dani Gallo B 21:44; 3. Hailey Carano B 22:18; 4. Vanessa Dejean H 23:07; 5. Ahnaya Jones B 24:43; 6. Karley Jacobs B 24:53; 7. Maddy Hoover B 26:02; 8. Destiny Thompson B 26:07; 9. Evelisa Merced P 27:35; 10. Zane McNeil P 27:40; 11. Alana Sasdelli B 28:42; 12. Mia Kayla Surles P 31:42; 13. Nadja Cherry P 34:59.
Records—Buena Reg. 4-4.
Boys cross country
From Tuesday
Buena Reg. 23, Holy Spirit 34
Buena Reg. 15, Pleasantville 50
Holy Spirit 15, Pleasantville 50
At Buena Reg.
1. Irvin Maroble P 16:28; 2. Jeremy Haas B 16:34; 3. Gabriel Maranta P 17:50; 4. Alex Dejen H 18:11; 5. Zach Strouse B 18:36; 6. Ronald Jackson H 18:46; 7. Kyle Walters B 18:59; 8. Brandon Strouse B 19:07; 9. Brady Snyder H 19:30; 10. Kayden Plantania B 19:41; 11. Anthony Ferrucci B 20:12; 12. Jimmy Pontari H 20:41; 13. Nick Bannan H 20:57; 14. Jackson Tubertini B 22:22; 15. Chris Flannery B 22:42.
Records—Buena 6-2, Holy Spirit 5-3.
