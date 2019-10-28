Corinne Morgan scored twice to lead the eighth-seeded Cedar Creek High School girls soccer team to a 2-2 (4-2 in penalty kicks) victory over ninth-seeded Sterling in a South Jersey Group II first-round game Monday.
Tia Bryan had an assist for the Pirates (13-6-1). Olivia Vanelli made 11 saves.
Cedar Creek was winning 1-0 at halftime.
Erin Carroll and Gabrielle Palladino each scored once for Sterling (7-10-2). Alexis Lambertino made 16 saves.
Cedar Creek will play top-seeded Haddonfield in the quarterfinals Thursday. Haddonfield is ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11.
South Jersey Group I first round
(6) Buena Reg. 2,
(11) Woodbury 1
Sophia Ridolfo scored both goals for the Chiefs (12-4-3). Jessica Perella made seven saves.
Ryan Storms scored for Woodbury.
Sixth-seeded Buena will play at third-seeded Schalick on Thursday.
South Jersey Group II first round
(4) Delran 3,
(13) Middle Twp. 0
Lindsey Rodzon led Delran (10-7-3) with two goals. Breana Parkinson scored once. Nina Wimmer and Riley Reynolds each had an assist. Kendal Coldren and Sierra Schofield made four and three saves, respectively, for Delran.
The Panthers fell to 6-13.
South Jersey Group III first round
(3) Mainland Reg. 2,
(14) Seneca 1
Camryn Dirkes scored once for the Mustangs (13-6). Serena D’Anna had two assists. Katie Bretones made three saves.
Sophia Cooper scored for the Golden Eagles (6-12-3). Lexi Dooley had 13 saves.
Mainland hosts 11th-seeded Lacey Township in the quarterfinals Thursday.
(1) Ocean City 8,
(16) Timber Creek 0
Summer Reimet and Faith Slimmer each scored three goals for the Red Raiders (19-2-1). Faith Slimmer also had an assist. Hope Slimmer had two assists. Paige Panico and Katie Mazzitelli each scored once. Hannah Keane had an assist. Abbey Fenton made one save.
Kaitlyn Freeman made seven saves for Timber Creek.
Ocean City, ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, advances to the quarterfinals against eighth-seeded Cherry Hill West at 2 p.m. Thursday.
(11) Lacey Twp. 2,
(6) Triton Reg. 1
Katie Patterson and Abby Stephens each scored once for the Lions (7-10-2). Kelly Weaver and Juliana Rettino each had an assists. Nicole Coraggio made 13 saves.
Alyssa Gargiulo scored for Triton Regional (9-9-1). Michaela Graham made four saves.
The Lions will play third-seeded Mainland in the quarterfinals Thursday.
South Jersey Group IV first round
(5) Millville 4,
(12) Kingsway Reg. 3
Olivia Giordano, Mary Greco, Jordan Bard and Kelsey Andres each scored once for the Thunderbolts (16-2-1). Trista Cleaves made four saves. Kira Parsons made one save. Julianna Giordano had one assist.
The game was tied 3-3 at halftime.
The Dragons, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, fell to 10-7-1.
Millville, ranked seventh in The Elite 11, will play fourth-seeded Shawnee in the quarterfinals Thursday.
(8) Shawnee 5,
(13) Southern Reg. 1
Kiley Endres and Nikki Dedes each scored twice for the Renegades (14-5-1). Brooke Steel scored once and an assist. Alexa Endres had three assists. Madison McCready had two assists. Anna D’Intino made four saves.
Brookelle Kline scored the lone goal for the Rams (7-7-1). Lindsey Selert made 11 saves.
Shawnee, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, will host fifth-seeded Millville in the quarterfinals Thursday.
(9) Lenape 2,
(8) Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Lenape, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 9-7. The Eagles fell to 11-7-1. No further information was available.
Lenape will play top-seeded Eastern in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Vikings are the top-ranked team in The Elite 11.
South Jersey Non-Public B first round
(3) Our Lady of Mercy 5,
(14) St. Joseph 0
Isabella Burhanna led the Villagers (17-3-1) with two goals and an assist. Summer Rusciano, Olivia Fiocchi and Fiana Patitucci scored once each. Fiocchi, Mia Rudolph, and Carly Oliva had an assist each. Isabella Testa made one save for the shutout.
Fallon Lyons had 14 saves for St. Joseph (3-13).
Our Lady of Mercy host sixth-seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge in the quarterfinals Thursday.
(6) Wardlaw-Hartridge 4,
(11) Wildwood Catholic 1
Isabella Wysocki scored twice and had two assists for Wardlaw-Hartridge (14-4-1).
Garbriella Wysocki and Angelina Vargas each scored once. Mikayla Cole and Myela Liverpool each had an assist. Nikolette Aponte made three saves.
Carly Murphy scored for Wildwood Catholic (10-6-3).
