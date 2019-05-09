Cape May County Track Championships

Middle's Karl Giulian in the pole volt. Cape May County High School Track championships held in Ocean City, Friday May 11, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

The championship stretch of the high school track and field season begins this week with county championships.

Atlantic County Track and Field Championships

The Atlantic County championship is 4 p.m. Thursday at Buena Regional. The Mainland Regional girls and the Egg Harbor Township boys are the defending champions.

The Cumberland County championships are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Vineland. The Millville girls and the Vineland boys are the defending champions.

The Ocean County championships will be held 4 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Regional. The Toms River South girls and the Jackson Memorial boys are the defending champions.

The Cape May County championships will be held 4 p.m. Friday at Ocean City. The Ocean City boys and girls are the defending champions.

Cape May County High School Track championships held in Ocean City,  Friday May 11, 2018.

