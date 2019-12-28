Najee Coursey scored 31 points to help the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball defeat Kingsway Regional 72-60 Saturday in an Eastern Vikings Tournament consolation game.
Amaris Gresham contributed 14 points for the Pirates (1-2). Kyree Tinsley had 13. Isaiah Valentin added two.
Samuel Dawkins led Kingsway (1-2) with 14 points.
Cedar Creek: 15 17 17 11−72
Kingsway: 15 22 21 14−60
Brandywine (Del.) 59,
Oakcrest 57, OT
Brandywine outscored Oakcrest 7-5 in overtime to win the Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket semifinal game.
Derek Gentle led Brandywine’s balanced scoring with 11 points and Nathan Zoladkiewicz had 10. Nia-Gere Wright added nine points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Darrien DeJean led all scorers with 20 points for Oakcrest (0-3) and DeJean had 11 rebounds. Alijah Reaves had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Angel Casanova added seven points and 14 rebounds.
Also scoring for Oakcrest: Tavion Gray (6); Nissim Respes (5); Michael O’Brien (2); Josiah Casanova (2); Scott Creighton (1).
Also scoring for Brandywine (2-2): Rashawn George (8); Dia’Miere Owens (8); Xjyan Robinson (4); Da’Jour McKamey (4); Amari Brown-Watson (3); Michael Brady (2).
Oakcrest: 16 9 17 10 5−57
Brandywine: 13 16 6 17 7−59
Cristo Rey (Phila.) 60,
ACIT 52
Cristo Rey outscored ACIT 17-10 in the fourth quarter of the Dave Lewis Memorial Bracket semifinal game. Fred Johnson and Keith Cardwell led Cristo Rey (8-5) with 16 points apiece, and Jaheim Aiken had 15.
For ACIT (2-1), Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann scored 18 points and had eight rebounds, and James Waugh had 17 points and 14 rebounds. Zaheer Owens added nine points and six rebounds.
ACIT plays Oakcrest at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the Dave Lewis Bracket consolastion game. Cristo Rey plays Brandywine at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the bracket championship game.
Also scoring for Cristo Rey: Saf Palimore-Shepherd (7); Dylan Crews (3); Xavier Wilson (2); Jarell Devore (1). Other scorers for ACIT: Ja’maine Hawkins-Davenport (6); Amos Bilewu (2).
Cristo Rey: 21 12 10 17−60
ACIT: 11 14 17 10−52
From Friday
Atlantic Christian 43,
Riverside 41
Landon Shivers had 14 points, 12 blocks and eight rebounds for Atlantic Christian. Dan Roland had six points and seven rebounds. Ben Noble added 10 points. Aaron Glancey had six points and five rebounds. Mark Rosie scored seven.
Riverside: 12 12 6 11−41
Atlantic Christian: 9 14 11 9−43
Pinelands Reg. 32,
New Egypt 22
Josh Kline had seven points, five rebounds and two steals for Pinelands. Ryan Skeie had seven points and seven rebounds.
Anthony Falduto added seven points. Andrew Bartlett had two points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Austin Carney (2), Rian O’Rourke (5) and Ed Wilkinson (2).
Adam Harris led New Egypt with 14 points. Mike Dolan added four, Randy Steen three.
New Egpyt: 5 2 5 10−22
Pinelands: 5 11 7 9−32
Millville 38,
Williamstown 36
Randy Butler had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Millville. Colby Etter had 11 points and four rebounds.
Romaine Rhett added seven points, five rebounds and two assists. Jabbar Barriento (2) also scored.
Caden Dulin had 10 points and three steals for Williamstown. Jon Platt had seven points and four rebounds.
Cristian Mazzamutto added five points and four rebounds. Also scoring were Justin Garrett (6), Turner Inge (4) and Jimmy McFarland (4).
Millville: 13 10 6 9−38
Williamstown: 6 6 14 10−36
Bulldawg Classic
at Rumson-Fair Haven
Barnegat 74,
Academy Charter 34
Jaxon Baker scored 25 for Barnegat (2-0).
Isaiah Gerena added 11. Jared Kelly and Ty’zon Jackson each had eight points.
Other scorers: Tyler Quinn (6), Logan Armstrong (6), John Hudak (5), Nicholar Revello (3) and Chris Revello (2).
Academy Charter fell to 0-2.
Academy: 0 12 11 11−34
Barnegat: 20 18 24 12−74
