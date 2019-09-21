Angela Cox led Cedar Creek High School girls volleyball to a 2-0 victory over Collingswood High School Saturday.
The Pirates (7-2) beat Colligswood 25-10, 25-17.
Cox had 13 assists, five service points, four kills and a block. Nina Casselberry had 12 digs, seven kills, six service points, an ace and an assist.
Ella Crawford had 10 service points, five aces and four kills.
Cinnaminson 2,
ACIT 1
Cinnaminson (6-5) beat Atlantic Tech (4-3) 22-25, 25-17, 25-13.
Cinnaminson was led by Allison McAneney with 27 assists, two service points, two aces and a kill.
Kaitlyn Mulligan had 15 service points, six kills, five aces and two assists. Shelby Sills had 11 service points, eight kills and an ace.
Pleasantville 2, Florence Twp. 0;
Cinnaminson 2, Pleasantville 0;
Pleasantville 2, Moorestown 1
Standout players for Pleasantville (7-1) at the Moorestown event were Rosa Gil-Hernandez, Shania Watkins, Yancely Hernandez.
Gil-Hernandez had 36 assists, 15 digs, four kills and two aces over two matches.
Hernandez had 14 kills, 12 digs, 7 aces and 10 service points over two matches as well.
From Friday
Cedar Creek 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Cedar Creek (6-2) defeated Egg Harbor Township (0-4) 25-10, 25-10.
Nina Casselberry led the Pirates with 18 service points, five kills, three digs and eight aces.
Angelina Cox had 12 assists and a kill. Kylie Ackerman had eight digs and four service points.
Pleasantville 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Pleasantville (4-0) beat Lower Cape May Regional (2-6) 25-17, 25-11.
Carrie Laffey led Lower with five service points, three assists, an ace and a dig. Sydney Morrison had four service points, two digs and two aces.
Carley McDonald had two kills, two digs, two assists and a service point.
