The crew season gets underway this weekend, and the 10 boys teams and 10 girls teams from the area will compete locally and also with the top teams in the tri-state area. The best crews from the area will meet some of the nation’s best in May in the final two events, the Stotesbury Cup and the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology plans to start club boys and girls programs this spring, with hopes of making them varsity sports next year.
A team-by-team look at the programs:
Boys
Absegami
Coach: Dan Salerno
What to watch: The Braves had one of their best years ever last spring, placing fourth on the final Press Elite 11. The nine members of last year’s junior eight, a Press All-Star boat, return. Some of them should be in this year’s varsity eight. They are Sean Blair, Tyler Lancaster, Avi Desai, Austin Reeder, Evan Taylor, Christian Feliciano, Mike Daniels, Robert Cuviello and coxswain Owen Fitzgerald. The crew won the Atlantic County race and was second at Stotesbury, States and the Philadelphia City Championships. Other key members are Adam Kabala, Hari Patel, Christian Gunn-Saye and coxswain Camryn DeWolfe.
“A lot of guys on the team are growing out their facial hair, and I’m hoping that adds some speed,” Salerno said. “We know how good the competition is on the varsity level, and we’re excited to compete.”
Atlantic City
Coach: Kris Ciuro (first year)
What to watch: The Vikings have seniors Nick Bloom and Santiago Alzate, who were in last year’s lightweight eight, a Press All-Star boat. That crew won at States, the Philadelphia City Championships and the Atlantic County Championships. Gibson Nguyen is the other senior. A.C. is mostly sophomores and will start out running a varsity eight and novice eight. A.C. finished seventh in the Elite 11.
Ciuro, a former Lenape High School swimmer, was also the Atlantic City first-year boys swimming coach this winter. He’s entering his 20th year with the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol.
“We want to go fast,” Ciuro said. “We look forward to a great season. We have a great group of athletes. We have a young team, and we want to see where they come to in the next four years.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: Mike Manning
What to watch: The Pirates have more freshmen than they have in the other three grades combined, but Manning sees that as a plus. Cedar Creek’s three seniors are Ryan Jones, Nick Coppola and Caior Manson. The team will have a varsity four, junior eight, freshman eight and novice eight.
“I think our varsity four will probably be overlooked and has the potential to turn some heads,” Manning said. “They look the part, but they need to go out and perform like they can. We have 28 freshmen, and they’re working hard.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Phil Strauss
What to watch: The Eagles have about 40 members, and Strauss said the team is “very freshmen- and sophomore-dominated.” EHT will run a varsity four, junior four, novice eight and freshman eight. Key returnees include captains John Pickard and Jacob Shobe, Justin Kent, Scott Zimmerman and Adam Sarhan.
“I think we’re ready to row at a high level across the program,” Strauss said.
Holy Spirit
Coach: Mike Giegerich
What to watch: Holy Spirit has only 12 members, but Giegerich intends to have a “small, high-performance team.” The Spartans will run a varsity eight, plus singles, doubles and quads. Seniors are Andrew Buchan and Will Hoffman. Buchan combined in a double with the now-graduated Brett McGettigan to win at States and the Philadelphia City Championships. They were second by less than a half-second in the nationals. Hoffman won in a lightweight double at States and the City Championships. Both crews were Press All-Star boats.
“We’re mixing up what we’ll row,” Giegerich said. “The kids are very committed and working hard for their ultimate goal, to win at Stotesbury and the nationals.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Eric Somershoe
What to watch: Mainland had a competitive varsity eight and junior eight last year, and the Mustangs’ freshman eight was a Press All-Star boat. Mainland placed second in the Elite 11. Somershoe has about 45 members, and that includes four seniors. The Mustangs will run a varsity eight, junior eight, second eight, freshman eight and novice four.
“We’re looking to build on the success of last year,” Somershoe said. “We’re looking for success from those who were in last year’s freshman eight, JV eight and varsity eight.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Charles Dupras (first year)
What to watch: The Falcons’ varsity four was a Press All-Star boat last year, and Anthony Ragan and Andrew Thompson return. Oakcrest will also run a freshman/novice four or double. Other key returnees include Ryan DeLorenzo and Christian Hernandez.
“The boys have been working extremely hard all winter, and we’re looking for them to build on their successes of last year,” said Dupras, a former St. Augustine Prep rower who assisted for several programs, including Oakcrest last year. “The boys team may be small in numbers, but they’re all great kids, and the younger guys are lucky to have the upperclassmen as examples of what they can achieve if they work hard.”
Ocean City
Coach: Mike Millar
What to watch: The Red Raiders graduated five seniors from last year’s team, which had the top varsity eight and finished No. 1 in the Elite 11. Ocean City was The Press Boys Crew Team of the Year. The varsity eight will stay strong with senior returnees AJ Oves, Blasé Japzon, Jake Ruskey and Noah Centrone. Other seniors include Dan Millar, the coach’s son, Randy Young, Andrew Leonetti and coxswain Mitchell Bartello. Ocean City will also run a second eight, junior eight, junior four and novice four.
“We’re excited to race,” Mike Millar said. “We’ve had a lot of rough weather, like everyone else, and we’re anxious to start racing.”
St. Augustine Prep
Coach: Ray D’Amico
What to watch: The Hermits, No. 3 in last year’s Elite 11, lost 26 seniors to graduation. D’Amico said that numbers are down, but the Prep has a freshman class of more than 20. Besides freshman/novice boats, St. Augustine runs a varsity eight, second eight, junior eight and possibly a lightweight eight. The leading seniors include Mason Anderson, Dane Crilly, Andrew Autuore, Robert Houck and coxswains Alex Dragovits and Trevor Fawcett.
“We’re rebuilding. There’s a lot of empty seats,” D’Amico said. “We’ll have underclassmen in the varsity eight. There’s a lot of opportunities.”
Vineland
Coach: Paul Myers (first year)
What to watch: Vineland’s Jared Russo and Brett Bosenhofer will do double duty, as members of the varsity four and paired together as a double sculling crew. Other key rowers include Stephen Janetta, Cassius Garcia, Joseph Dietterick, Gabriel Fonseca and Jason Wheeler. The Fighting Clan will have two double crews and a novice eight. Myers, an assistant coach last year, is also the boys soccer coach.
“We are continuing to build a great culture and know the sport is more than winning a 1,500-meter race,” Myers said. “It’s about hard work, helping each other, caring for each other and trusting your teammates. We are encouraging hard work in the classroom and treating your opponents with respect.
“Helping these young men grow to become college ready, and prepare them for life beyond their time on our crew.”
Girls
Absegami
Coach: Brad Young
What to watch: The Braves graduated five last year, including three rowers from their lightweight four, a Press All-Star boat. Absegami’s leading boats will be a varsity four and a junior eight. The Braves are nearly always a contender, and could go higher than last year’s No. 8 ranking in the Elite 11. The varsity four crew will consist of Emma Daniels, Kayla Barrett, Maya DeStefani, Julia Sykes and coxswain Kat Walls. The junior eight lineup will include Victoria Axelsson, Frances Deibert, Olivia Lewandowski, Marcella Sacchetti, Courtney Stokes, Madison Albanese, Sophia Medolla, Alexis Domiano and coxswain Cassandra DeStefano.
“We’re hoping for the best,” Young said. “We may move some things around. The kids have been working hard all winter, and we’re hoping for a good season.”
Atlantic City
Coach: Sean Duffey (first year)
What to watch: The Vikings have 12 rowers and two coxswains on the varsity side, and many are sophomores. Hayley Gilbert, a coxswain, is the only senior. The two juniors are Grace Bancheri (the niece of Stockton women’s coach John Bancheri) and coxswain Mollie Share. Key rowers include sophomores Maddie Fox, Julia Logue, Cass Scott, Kara Graybill and Winnie Wong.
Duffey was the Atlantic City girls crew coach from 2008-2015. He’s also the Vikings girls swimming coach, and many of those swimmers are on the team.
“I feel like we’re on the upswing,” Duffey said. “We always try to row a varsity eight, to row at the highest level. We have a lot of good athletes and I know they know how to compete. The majority are three-sport athletes. On the novice side, we have a strong group of athletes, too.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: Mike Manning
What to watch: The Pirates will feature a varsity four, and all of the team’s seniors will be in it. They are Alexis Mathis, Jazlyn Farrell, Izabelle Del Ross and coxswain Sophia Russo. Cedar Creek also plans to run a junior four, freshman eight and novice eight.
“I’m really excited, Manning said. “We have 18 freshmen, and our numbers are up. Our returning rowers are working really hard, and I think they’ll be successful and deserve the credit they get.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Dan Welsh
What to watch: The Eagles had two Press All-Star boats last year — the junior four and lightweight quad. The team has seniors Isabella Bejeran, Kelsey Diggins and Erin Harker, and key juniors include Sam Wolfson, Gianna Duffy, Cameron Frye, Allison Timm, Adriana Celano and Jo Maiorello.
“We have a real young team, mostly freshmen and sophomores,” Welsh said. “Our sophomores are doing a great job and will be in important boats. We’re looking for the seniors to be team leaders. The underclassmen are working very hard, and I’m expecting them to step up and be leaders to take the place of the ones who graduated.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: Rory Roberts (first year)
What to watch: Holy Spirit was The Press girls crew Team of the Year last spring and will certainly still be strong. Roberts, a longtime Spartans girls assistant coach and a former Holy Spirit and Temple University coxswain, takes over as coach of a team which finished second to Moorestown in 2018 in the Elite 11. The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight was a Press All-Star boat last year. Claira Fucetola, Riley Hackett, Haley Bramante and Mollie Knoff are back from the V8, and Fucetola has been in the boat since her sophomore year. Fucetola, Hackett and coxswain Megan Shober, who was in the junior eight last spring, are the leading seniors. All four rowers from the 2018 varsity four, another Press All-Star boat, have graduated.
“We expect to be really fast this year with a lot of returnees to the varsity eight,” Roberts said. “We want to build off of last year. The goal is always to win the big races.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: John Rosado (first year)
What to watch: The Mustangs, No. 4 last year in the Elite 11, have four seniors. Key rowers include seniors Katie Esparza and Tabatha Gross, the two captains, plus junior Paige Ortzman and sophomore Giselle Obergfell. Mainland will feature a varsity eight, a lightweight four and a second eight. The team also has 23 freshmen.
Rosado, a coach for the Atlantic County Rowing Association, was an assistant coach for the Mainland boys in 2015, and assisted for the Absegami boys in 2017-18.
“My philosophy is that rowing is a journey where you can do great things,” Rosado said. “I told the team that the goal is to be good athletically, academically, a good family member and a good member of the community. We’ll focus on teamwork and row as technically sound as possible. Obviously, we’re in a race to do well, but the goal is to better themselves. Ultimately, these kids are here to have fun. Rowing is something they can do the rest of their lives.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Charles Dupras (first year)
What to watch: The Falcons have seniors Andrea Sophia David, Laylaa Muhammad and coxswain McKenna Labastida. Dupras plans to start off with a varsity eight and then row fours later in the season. The team has enough freshmen and novices for an eight and a four.
“Our team is young,” Dupras said. “Most of the sophomores from last year’s freshman eight have returned, and we have a large group of freshmen and novices who are eager to compete. Our seniors have stepped up in a big way, providing leadership, consistency, and positive examples since December. All the girls have been working hard, and we’re excited to see them build on the progress they made last year.”
Ocean City
Coach: Ian Tapp
What to watch: The Red Raiders return several girls from last year’s team, which ended with a No. 3 ranking in The Press 11. O.C. has only two seniors this year, Avery Panico, from the 2018 varsity eight, and Rebecca Dubbs, who was in last year’s lightweight eight. Ocean City had three Press All-Star boats last spring — the second eight, lightweight eight and freshman eight. O.C. has several juniors and freshman. The Red Raiders will start off by running a varsity eight and freshman eight.
“We’ll try to build off the success of last year and get more success from more boats this year,” Tapp said.
Our Lady of Mercy
Coach: Howard Kazan (first year)
What to watch: OLMA has 10 girls in the program and will have a junior four and novice four. The captains are juniors Elizabeth Myers and coxswain Madeline Fawcett, members of the junior four.
The Villagers needed a coach this year, and Kazan, an OLMA crew parent, stepped up and took the job. Wife Michelle is the assistant. Howard Kazan also assisted for the team in 2008.
Vineland
Coach: John McCarty
What to watch: The Fighting Clan’s top boat will be a varsity four with rowers Emily Jones, Grace Panzini, Germaine Smart and Karlee Farrell, and coxswain Kayliegh Grabowy. All are seniors but Jones, who is a junior. The four rowers were in last year’s junior eight, which was a Press All-Star boat. The 2018 novice eight also gained All-Star status. The Fighting Clan also plans to have a junior and novice eight.
“I’m excited about the varsity four,” McCarty said. “They’re experienced and strong. We’re hoping to be competitive in the junior eight as well. The novice eight is working hard. Hopefully it will be good year like last year.”
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
