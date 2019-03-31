The Absegami High School boys varsity eight won the fastest heat of its division Sunday at the third Manny Flick/Horvat Series regatta of the season on the Cooper River in Camden County.
The Braves finished in 4 minutes, 27.32 seconds, beating second-place St. Joseph’s Prep by more than one second. St. Augustine Prep finished second in a different varsity-eight heat in 4:47.59.
The Absegami crew included stroke Sean Blair, Tyler Lancaster, Avi Desai, Austin Reeder, Evan Taylor, Christian Gunn-Saye, Adam Kabala, bow Christian Feliciano and coxswain Owen Fitzgerald.
“We were up three seats right away and led the whole way,” Absegami coach Dan Salerno said. “St. Joseph’s made a move on us, but we turned it up at the end. I was really surprised and really proud.
“It’s exciting. Even though it’s only a Flick (an early-season, non-championship race) and not that important, people are starting to pay attention to us now.”
The boys junior eight division had four heats, and Mainland Regional won two of them.
One Mustangs boat won heat A in 4:59.42, and another took heat B in 4:47.61.
The Holy Spirit boys varsity quad won heat C of its division in 5:09.30.
The Egg Harbor Township boys novice eight won heat A of its category in 5:29.89, the fastest time of its division.
The Absegami girls junior eight won heat B of its category in 5:46.05.
The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight finished second in heat B of its division in 5:14.62. Mainland was fourth in the race in 5:43.45.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.