The Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships, the largest area crew regatta of the year, will be at 9 a.m. Sunday on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.
All the area crew teams will compete, and there will be finals in 29 divisions. The featured girls and boys varsity eights and varsity fours will go off after 1 p.m.
“We decided to start at 9 a.m. so that the smaller boats (singles, doubles and quads) could race earlier in the day when there’s less wind,” said event director Sue Peterson, president of the Southern New Jersey Scholatic Rowing Association. “The wind picks up later in the day. Besides, it’s Mother’s Day, and we’d like to get done a little earlier.
“We’ll have about 800 athletes, and the crowd (by the lighthouse at Lake Lenape Park) is usually about 2,000. It should be a great event.”
— Guy Gargan
