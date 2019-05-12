{&end}{&end}{&end}
GUY GARGAN
Staff Writer
Results
Adaptive double-1. (Joseph Dietterick, Jason Wheeler) 2:54.33 (500 meters).
Girls freshman quad-1. Holy Spirit (Ashley Nicholas, Joselyn McDevitt, Cassidy Ross, Megan Baldwin) 6:55.04; 2. Vineland 7:31.27.
Boys junior quad-1. Holy Spirit (Owen Gresham, Thomas Hunter, Dillon Knoff, Aidan Driscoll) 5:24.21; 2. Absegami 5:48.47; 3. St. Augustine Prep 6:44.64.
Girls single-1. Absegami (Frances Deibert) 7:31.31; 2. Egg Harbor Township 7:35.21; 3. Atlantic City 7:52.25.
Boys single-1. Holy Spirit (Jake Curran) 6:18.71; 2. Absegami 6:28.80; 3. St. Augustine Prep 6:56.70.
Boys double-1. Absegami (Sean Blair, Chris Feliciano) 5:57.53; 2. Vineland 6:00.37; 3. Holy Spirit 6:06.63.
Girls lightweight quad-1. Egg Harbor Township (Madeline Pitale, Ava McDonough, Julia Hammer, Adriana Celano) 6:11.81.
Girls varsity quad-1. Holy Spirit (Bailey Harris, Riley Hackett, Julianna Lynch, Tara Stanley) 5:49.87; 2. Egg Harbor Township 6:01.89.
Boys varsity quad-1. 1. Holy Spirit (Dylan Gattini-Patel, Joe Glenn, Phil Seeger, Will Hoffman) 5:29.54; 2. Absegami 5:54.16; 3. St. Augustine Prep 6:43.69.
Girls double-1. Vineland (Joy Asselta, Alaina Merighi) 6:44.45; 2. Holy Spirit 7:06.86; 3. Egg Harbor Township 7:09.80.
Boys freshman four-1. Mainland Regional (Blaise Valentino, Steven Fisher, Kosta Kontonikolas, Joe Downey, coxswain Zach Podolnick) 6:00.57; 2. Egg Harbor Township 6:04.53; 3. St. Augustine Prep 6:58.63.
Girls novice four-1. Girls novice four-1. Absegami (Adrianna Feliciano, Sarah Ghazaz, Radwa Awad, Hannah Silipena, coxswain Sara Duran) 6:15.52; 2. Egg Harbor Township 6:42.24; 3. Holy Spirit 6:54.91.
Girls novice eight-1. Egg Harbor Township (Isabella Spena, Emma French, Ally Seiverd, Rachel Spencer, Abby Armstrong, Amber Martinez, Ashley Timm, Kaitlyn Rice, coxswain Belen Rosales) 5:40.33; 2. Ocean City 5:53.21; 3. Atlantic City 5:56.29.
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.