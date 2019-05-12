{&end}{&end}{&end}

GUY GARGAN

Staff Writer

Results

Adaptive double-1. (Joseph Dietterick, Jason Wheeler) 2:54.33 (500 meters).

Girls freshman quad-1. Holy Spirit (Ashley Nicholas, Joselyn McDevitt, Cassidy Ross, Megan Baldwin) 6:55.04; 2. Vineland 7:31.27.

Boys junior quad-1. Holy Spirit (Owen Gresham, Thomas Hunter, Dillon Knoff, Aidan Driscoll) 5:24.21; 2. Absegami 5:48.47; 3. St. Augustine Prep 6:44.64.

Girls single-1. Absegami (Frances Deibert) 7:31.31; 2. Egg Harbor Township 7:35.21; 3. Atlantic City 7:52.25.

Boys single-1. Holy Spirit (Jake Curran) 6:18.71; 2. Absegami 6:28.80; 3. St. Augustine Prep 6:56.70.

Boys double-1. Absegami (Sean Blair, Chris Feliciano) 5:57.53; 2. Vineland 6:00.37; 3. Holy Spirit 6:06.63.

Girls lightweight quad-1. Egg Harbor Township (Madeline Pitale, Ava McDonough, Julia Hammer, Adriana Celano) 6:11.81.

Girls varsity quad-1. Holy Spirit (Bailey Harris, Riley Hackett, Julianna Lynch, Tara Stanley) 5:49.87; 2. Egg Harbor Township 6:01.89.

Boys varsity quad-1. 1. Holy Spirit (Dylan Gattini-Patel, Joe Glenn, Phil Seeger, Will Hoffman) 5:29.54; 2. Absegami 5:54.16; 3. St. Augustine Prep 6:43.69.

Girls double-1. Vineland (Joy Asselta, Alaina Merighi) 6:44.45; 2. Holy Spirit 7:06.86; 3. Egg Harbor Township 7:09.80.

Boys freshman four-1. Mainland Regional (Blaise Valentino, Steven Fisher, Kosta Kontonikolas, Joe Downey, coxswain Zach Podolnick) 6:00.57; 2. Egg Harbor Township 6:04.53; 3. St. Augustine Prep 6:58.63.

Girls novice four-1. Girls novice four-1. Absegami (Adrianna Feliciano, Sarah Ghazaz, Radwa Awad, Hannah Silipena, coxswain Sara Duran) 6:15.52; 2. Egg Harbor Township 6:42.24; 3. Holy Spirit 6:54.91.

Girls novice eight-1. Egg Harbor Township (Isabella Spena, Emma French, Ally Seiverd, Rachel Spencer, Abby Armstrong, Amber Martinez, Ashley Timm, Kaitlyn Rice, coxswain Belen Rosales) 5:40.33; 2. Ocean City 5:53.21; 3. Atlantic City 5:56.29.

Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Tags

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments