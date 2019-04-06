MAYS LANDING — The Holy Spirit High School boys crew team took the spotlight in the smaller sculling races at the beginning of the Lake Lenape Sprints III on a pleasant Saturday.
The Spartans, with 14 members on the team, concentrate on double and quad races. The Holy Spirit boys varsity quad won a two-boat race against Rumson-Fair Haven, a guest team from Monmouth County that won all five of the other events it entered, including girls races.
The Holy Spirit crew, which consisted of stroke Charles Murray, Owen Gresham, Thomos Hunter and bow Jake Curran, won the 1,500-meter race in 5 minutes, 24.28 seconds. RFH had a time of 5:45.35.
Curran, like many of his teammates, rowed twice during the morning event. He was also in the varsity-eight race, but the Spartans were fifth in a race dominated by Absegami.
"At the start (of the quad race), we got to the front," said Curran, a 16-year-old junior and a Ventnor resident. "They stayed near us, but at the 500 (meter) mark, we started pulling away. We don't concentrate on the varsity eight as much. We weren't really fatigued. If our focus was on varsity eights, we'd do a lot better, but our focus is on sculling this year."
Holy Spirit also won the two boys doubles heats, entering three boats in one race and two in another. The Spartans' team of Joe Glenn and Phil Seeger won one race, and Will Hoffman and Dylan Gattini took the other.
The Absegami, St. Augustine Prep and Egg Harbor Township boys each had two wins, as did the Oakcrest girls.
The regatta was smaller than usual and had 17 races. St. Augustine Prep won the boys junior-eight and lightweight-four events. Both races had two boats.
The Hermits' junior eight finished in 5:21.75. The crew included stroke Aidan Dailey, Augustine Lam, Evan Cornog, Nick Ingravallo, Luke Menet, Evan Doliszny, Evan Brestle, bow Alex Tsikouras and coxswain Kyle Kincade.
"It went really well," said Cornog, a 15-year-old sophomore from Winslow Township. "We had a good start and just kept going from there. We never really let down and had a lot of really good power pieces."
The Prep lightweight four crew consisted of stroke Jerek Garcia, Blake Lisgar, Anthony Powelczyk, bow Joe Filler and coxswain Trevor Fawcett.
The Absegami girls junior eight won a four-boat race by more than 20 seconds in 5:29.63. The Braves' lineup included stroke Frances Deibert, Victoria Axelsson, Marcella Sacchetti, Courtney Stokes, Sofia Medolla, Olivia Lewandowski, Alexis Domiano, bow Madison Albanese and coxswain Cass DeStefano.
Deibert is a three-sport athlete, with field hockey player and swimming her other sports.
"We won last week here and won our heat at the Flick (in Philadelphia), but this was our best race yet," said Deibert, a 16-year-old junior from Galloway Township. "Every time we get a little better. Field hockey really got me into shape, and then everything just continued. We were pulling really hard the whole race. I could tell that everyone was giving their all."
The Absegami boys varsity eight won by two boat lengths in 4:34.07. The Braves' lineup consisted of stroke Sean Blair, Tyler Lancaster, Avi Desai. Austin Reeder, Evan Taylor, Christian Feliciano, Kevin Ritz, bow Robert Cuviello and coxswain Camryn DeWolfe. The Absegami boys second eight also won.
Oakcrest won the girls novice eight and novice four races. EHT took the boys novice-eight and novice-four events.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.