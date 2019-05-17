The Stotesbury Cup Regatta began Friday on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, and two area girls varsity eights and two boys varsity eights advanced out of the head races to Saturday’s semifinals.
The regatta continues at 8 a.m. Saturday, and finals in 31 categories will begin at approximately 1 p.m.
The Ocean City High School girls varsity eight finished fourth in 5 minutes, 11.75 seconds in its head race (time trial) to qualify for the semifinals. Mainland placed 18th to take the final qualifying spot in the head race to make a semifinal. The top 18 boats advanced in both girls and boys varsity eights.
In boys varsity eights, Absegami and Ocean City were 16th and 18th, respectively, to make the semifinals.
The Holy Spirit girls varsity four finished second in its head race in 5:36.80 to advance to the semifinals. Also qualifying in the division were Absegami (12th) and Egg Harbor Township (14th).
In boys varsity fours, EHT made the semifinals by placing 16th in the head race and Atlantic City qualified by finishing 17th.
The Ocean City girls junior eight was first in its head race out of 43 crews in 5:14.55 to reach a semifinal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.