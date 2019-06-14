VARSITY EIGHT
OCEAN CITY
Claudia Scherbin, Eve Chiarello, Jenevieva Mulhall, Alexa Japzon, Margaret Kane, Avery Panico, Kira Tracy, Samantha Perro, coxswain Lucy Greene
The O.C. girls varsity eight led South Jersey in the three championship regattas in which it raced, leading the Red Raiders to No. 1 in The Press Elite. The O.C. crew was second to Mount St. Joseph at the Philadelphia Scholastic Rowing Association City Championships. The Red Raiders were fourth among 32 crews at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta. Ocean City finished third in the petite (consolation) final at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.
HOLY SPIRIT
VARSITY FOUR
Haley Bramante, Claira Fucetola, Mollie Knoff, Kayla Driscoll, coxswain Megan Shober
The Spartans ran a varsity four in the big races, instead of a varsity eight, and the boat was one of the best in a big category. The Holy Spirit crew placed second to Montclair High School by less than three seconds in a 25-boat division at the City Championships. There were 57 boats at Stotesbury, and the Spartans finished fourth. At the SRAA, which is commonly called “the nationals,” Holy Spirit was second again to Montclair, again by less than three seconds.
JUNIOR EIGHT
OCEAN CITY
Ryleigh Mack, Alexis O’Keefe, Vanessa Karayiannis, Michaela Carroll, Juliana Giardina, Maggie Clunn, Carly Dougherty, Alexia Schmidt, coxswain Mackenzie Thurlow
The area’s most successful girls boat, and the only area girls or boys crew to win at Stotesbury. The Red Raiders swept the titles at the City event, Stotesbury and the nationals. The O.C. crew beat Mount St. Joseph by more than two seconds in the City Championships. At Stotesbury, which included Canadian boats, the Red Raiders beat Branksome Hall, of Toronto, Ontario, by 0.46 seconds for the win. The division had 43 boats. The O.C. crew won at the nationals by more than six seconds.
SECOND EIGHT
OCEAN CITY
Elaina Guido, Sophie Gartner, Courtney Sigmund, Emma Finnegan, Zofia Driscoll, McKenna Howells, Rebecca Dubbs, Haley Strickland, coxswain Riley Fisher
The O.C. crew was second at the City event in a field of six boats and third among19 crews at Stotesbury. At the SRAA regatta, the Red Raiders were fourth among 14 boats.
LIGHTWEIGHT FOUR
ABSEGAMI
Emma Daniels, Kayla Barrett, Julia Sykes, Madison Albanese, coxswain Sarah Pao
Here’s a close one. Absegami finished third to Oakcrest’s fifth at the City Championships. Oakcrest led the area at Stotesbury, getting sixth in a final among 22 boats. Both crews were eliminated in the semifinals at nationals, finishing third in separate heats. Absegami’s time was 6:17.41, and Oakcrest’s was 6:20.37.
NOVICE FOUR
ABSEGAMI
Radwa Awad, Sarah Ghazaz, Hannah Silipena, Adrianna Feliciano, coxswain Sara Duran
The crew won by more than five seconds in a nine-boat field at the City Championships. The Braves raced at the Atlantic County Championships before the event was halted and easily won a five-boat final. Novice crews do not compete at Stotesbury or the nationals.
CEDAR CREEK
JUNIOR FOUR
Hannah Goolden, Paige Goolden, Francesca Morrell, Emma Benkovic, coxswain Kaya Hamilton
The Pirates crew finished fifth among 23 boats at the City regatta to lead the area. At Stotesbury, Cedar Creek advanced to a semifinal in a 55-boat division. The Pirates had the area’s best time in getting third place in a semifinal but did not advance.
JUNIOR DOUBLE
VINELAND
Joy Asselta, Alaina Merighi
The Vineland crew beat two other boats in the girls double final at the Atlantic County event. The pair placed fifth among 13 crews at the City Championships. At Stotesbury, the crew led the area botas in a field of 27 and ended up fourth in a semifinal.
NOVICE EIGHT
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Isabella Spena, Emma French, Ally Seiverd, Rachel Spencer, Abby Armstrong, Amber Martinez, Ashley Timm, Kaitlyn Rice, coxswain Belen Rosales
The Eagles won a five-boat final at the Atlantic County regatta. They finished third among 14 crews at the City Championships.
FRESHMAN EIGHT
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Lilly Sher, Emma Barnhart, Sada Spooner, Molly Carlton, Lily Malone, Adeline Engle, Emily Dilkes, Madison O’Brien, coxswain Sienna Carrochia
Another close one. The Mustangs finished third to Ocean City’s fourth in a semifinal at Stotesbury in a field of 47. At the City Championships, Mainland was fourth in the final, and Ocean City took sixth. Both crews failed to advance out of the first round in separate heats at the SRAA, but Ocean City’s time was faster.
FRESHMAN QUAD
HOLY SPIRIT
Ashley Nicholas, Joselyn McDevitt, Cassidy Ross, Megan Baldwin
Won a two-boat race at the Atlantic County Championships. The Spartans placed fifth in a Stotesbury semifinal in a field of 16.
Girls crew Elite 11
1. Ocean City
2. Holy Spirit
3. Moorestown
4. Mainland Regional
5. Bishop Eustace
6. Haddonfield
7. Absegami
8. Oakcrest
9. Haddon Township
10. Atlantic City
11. Vineland
